23 people share common lessons we teach kids that are actually destructive.

Telling kids that adults know everything, lying to them about how the world works to avoid answering dark or heavy questions, or teaching them that their future career path is their entire self-worth might not be the most helpful lessons.

While there are some bizarre and blatantly untrue rules of life our parents forced us to follow simply because their parents forced them to follow such as not swimming after eating or not making a funny face in case it gets stuck, growing up means learning that it's actually not "illegal" to drive with the light on in a car. Raising children is an often messy and difficult challenge, and sometimes cutting corners with a little seemingly harmless myth helps parents carve out a moment's peace in the chaotic day. No, "Santa" isn't going to punish you with no gifts for the next five years if you continue to scream in the grocery store aisle, but if that's what it takes to let mom finish reading the ingredients list on the cereal to avoid your nut allergy then so be it, kid.