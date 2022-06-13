23 people share the dumbest mistake they ever saw an incompetent coworker make.

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What's the dumbest mistake you've seen an incompetent co worker make?" people were ready to share the funniest and most embarrassing errors they witnessed from a colleague on the clock.
The office we worked in was shut down due to covid and the company went 100% remote. A new senior engineer was hired to work directly with our product team and also manage a team of developers.
During our company wide weekly zoom meeting after he was done presenting for the company he turned his camera off but forgot to put him self on mute. 100+ people heard this man playing Fortnite and talking down about the company to someone else in the background among other things. He only lasted a month. - theysocool