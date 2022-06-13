23 people share the dumbest mistake they ever saw an incompetent coworker make.

A solid chunk of being alive is making mistakes, growing as a person, and refining skills, but gloriously messing up at a job can be the most hilarious category of life's fails and fumbles...

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What's the dumbest mistake you've seen an incompetent co worker make?" people were ready to share the funniest and most embarrassing errors they witnessed from a colleague on the clock.

1.

The office we worked in was shut down due to covid and the company went 100% remote. A new senior engineer was hired to work directly with our product team and also manage a team of developers.