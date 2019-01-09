23 people share the most f*cked up sh*t they’ve ever walked in on. Read at your own risk.

Have you ever walked in to a scene so traumatizing, so brutal or bizarre or unexpected that it has eternally marked your brain?! If you've felt alone in your trauma, sitting on this mound of weird shit you've seen, then just take solace in the fact that you are far from alone.
A bunch of people in a Recent reddit thread shared the most "fucked up shit" they've walled in on, and their stories are downright terrifying.
Frankly, I am stunned and have no appropriate way to lead you into such levels of gore and strange, so I'll let the stories speak for themselves.
1. tyrannustyrannus saw true carnage.
"This summer I was leaving work in a rural area in NY. Got to the main highway, let a motorcycle pass, turned and started down the road behind him. He was going fast."
"Anyone who lives in rural NY can probably guess where this is going.
I see a deer bolting across a field ahead of us. Surely this man on the motorcycle sees the deer? Hopefully the deer hears the motorcycle?
Nope. The deer runs into the road, the guy wipes out, the deer miraculously jumps over the skidding bike and runs off."
"I stop my car, start running to the guy while I'm dialing 911. There's a thin layer of what used to be his foot spread out over the road. He's screaming for me to get the bike off him. Other cars are stopping and we pull the bike off him while I'm trying to get an ambulance. His hand was completely fucked. His foot was pinned under his bike, his shoe came off, and it was shaved down to the bone. He took off his helmet, and we saw he was probably close to 80. He was chewing on a toothpick and it went through his lip. We wrapped a belt around his leg to stop the bleeding. The ambulance arrived, they took him, and I never heard what happened to him. He was wearing jeans, a leather jacket, no gloves, and loafers.
The bloody skid mark that used to be his foot was there for days until it rained and got washed away."
2. Jim631 arrived just in the nick of time.
"In my junior year of college my best friend and I were helping pack up his girlfriend's room at the end of the semester when I heard some weird noise coming from the bathroom.
It kind of sounded like someone having sex so I thought it would be hilarious to kick the door open and surprise them. It turned out the cleaning woman was on the floor having a seizure."
3. DPTKhaz shared a true nightmare situation.
"This happened to someone I know in a different hospital."
"The hospital had a relatively small ICU. A total of somewhere between 6 and 10 beds. A patient was admitted to the ICU, for an out of control infection that happened after he went swimming in a lake a week or so after discharge from a previous hospital admit when he had managed to catch his pants on fire. He had severe burns covering his entire lower body, front to back, and ankles to waist; testicles, penis, and all. Swimming in unclean water after something like this is a recipe for disaster. He was diagnosed with necrotizing fasciitis and had recently undergone a surgical debridement of his lower body, and the nurses and neighbors in the ICU were constantly complaining of the odor coming from his room due to the necrotic skin he had.
He was a pretty pleasant guy in a bad situation, but he had the most frustratingly loud and abnoxious, huge and trashy girlfriend that was constantly harassing the nurses and medical staff."
"My buddy, a physical therapist assistant, walked into the patients room to get him moving for the day and wasn’t really paying attention to the sounds behind the door/curtain into the patients room. He pulled back the curtains to see the very large trashy girlfriend riding the patient. In the process they had managed to remove all of the patients lower body dressings, which my buddy stated were heavily saturated with bloody drainage, and draping off of either side of the bed. He said he remembered being hit by the smell first, but his jaw dropped when he saw her butt covered in slimy drainage and clotting blood.
From what he remembered that guy died a week later from infection related complications. He says he still pictures what he saw on that day every time he gets a patient in that room in the ICU."
4. Unchanged- saved a life.
"Friend and I went out to get pizza and took his little sister too. Gone maybe 20 minutes. Got back and his little sister runs inside before us. He walks after her and I follow. As I get in I see both of them frozen in place staring at something. As I round the corner I see their dad strangling their mom, both crumpled on the stairs leading up. It was eerily fucking quiet, like she was sitting there dying without a sound. I was in a state of shock but I wasn't paralyzed by it so I walked over and calmly grabbed his wrists and pulled his hands from her neck. Still no sounds at all, super quiet. She started gasping then and the sound snapped everyone out of it. That's when all hell broke loose with everyone screaming and freaking out."
"My own mom asked why I didn't beat the hell out of him and I had to explain to her that I was in a sort of calm daze. I was watching someone trying to kill someone else and I just couldn't process it. As an adult now I would have absolutely beat him to a greasy pulp but I was like 16 then.
She survived with a badly bruised neck and thankfully did everything right: restraining order, divorce, moved away."
5. DurangoJohnson had a traumatizing liquor run.
"Was with my friend during our first year of college. We were roommates and he happened to be 21. We were walking to a liquor store to pick up some alcohol. As soon as we get across the street and about 40 feet from the building, a car completely runs over 2 people. 1 person went up flying idek how high and the other guy kinda went airborne and to side and I could hear sounds I never want to hear again. People run over and start helping them as we stare in disbelief. There was already to many people trying to help so we went on and got the alcohol and came back outside and see two sets of paramedics attempting CPR. People are screaming I could see one set of paramedics get up and you could tell by there body language the person was dead, not sure about the other person but I believe they both shared the same fate. We went back in and got more alcohol, but I was still unable to forget that night."
6. sherbs_herbs witnessed a soul wrenching OD.
"As a paramedic I walked in on 4 people overdosed in a small apartment. There was a large naked woman laying on a smaller naked man both in cardiac arrest with severe central cyanosis. There was a woman on the couch actively going into respiratory arrest and a man propped against the chair in just as bad of shape. Very long story short the woman on the couch and the man against the chair survived, the others were not so lucky."
"Best we could figure they all shot up a tainted batch of heroin . The 2 people started having sex on the floor when they went into respiratory arrest followed by cardiac arrest. The man in the chair had a cell phone near him, and was the one that called 911. If he wouldn’t have, they all would have probably died. That was the worst OD I have walked in on, there are many."
7. MrMoonUK doesn't ask, doesn't tell.
"I used to work in a prison. It’s a british female prison and I was a male officer. At lock up time I was getting everyone back to their cells, mainly by ineffectively shouting at the women, but slowly they were getting “banged up” for the night."
"I walked in this one cell to check and on the floor were two women inserting a 2L full coke bottle into the other, fat end first, the inserters were about 25 and the receiver 50."
"I just noped out of there, came back 5 mins later and everyone was back in their own cell with just the receiver sat watching tv in her own cell. Not a word was said by me or them. Locked everyone away and never told anyone except my wife when I got home, and she was like yeah well you can fit a baby out that way a coke bottle isn’t that much wider!"
8. KhaosElement caught his girlfriend experimenting with other men.
"Got a message from a friend of my then girlfriend. Told me I needed to go to my girlfriend's house, because she was feeling rather horny. Was odd that her friend sent me this message, but I thought I was getting sex so I hauled ass over there.
She was horny alright, horny for the two dudes spitroasting her."
9. iowabeans at least got a tip.
"Was delivering pizza, getting off an elevator. As the door opened, a topless woman was standing there squeaking a rubber ducky between her tits. Her boyfriend stood in their apartment door busting up. They tipped $20.
Also walked in on one of my ex-roomates rubbing one out and I didn't realize what was going on until I saw his hog. I set the Xbox controller down I was returning and walked out. We were friends for years and never spoke of it."
10. living1984 made a heartbreaking discovery.
"When I was 6 years old, I lived with my mom in a single wide trailer out in the country. One night she sat me down for dinner in front of the t.v. and gave me a big hug then walked into her bedroom and closed the door.
Shortly after that I heard the loudest boom I had ever heard in my life come from her room."
"I got up an opened up the door to her bedroom to find my mom with her head blown off. (Suicide) I am 34 now and it still pains me to talk about but, it is by far the most "fucked up shit" that I have ever walked into."
11. TheLightningCount1 saw how the sausage is made.
"When I was young I was at my grandparents ranch. My grandmom told me to go out and help my granddad. He was in the barn with a cow birth and had been there a while. I walked out to the completely quiet barn to see him looking down in either disgust or sadness. I walked around to see the most disgusting thing. The baby was already dead inside the mom and had ruptured during the birthing process. This caused massive shock and prolapse of the cow.
I saw a low of blood, a smell I will never forget, and the decaying face of a baby cow never born."
12. TragicBuffalo was too young for this.
"When I was about 6 or 7 years old I lived in the country and we had a large field behind our house. My mother was parked out there in her van and I went out to find her for something. I found her strung out in the driver's seat with a needle sticking out of her arm.
Didn't really understand what was going on at the time though."
13. crawlintothemoon saw puppies pass before their time.
"When I was about 11 or 12, I went outside to go play and quickly found a trail of dead and puppies that my pregnant rottweiler had left in the yard. I vividly remember that one was missing its head. I followed three or four of them into the detached garage where she stayed and found her, eating them. We were able to save three. It was her first litter and she clearly did not want them so we had take over their care. Still turns my stomach to think about."
14. phil_e_delfian's discovery brings up a lot of questions.
"Walked into a friends garage to his oblivious 13 year old sister blowing their dog."
15. JetSpyda witnessed an ultimate betrayal.
"My roommate getting ready to have sex with his best friends wife while their kids who were on a “play date” were napping. He was in the army, as was his best friend. I knew him from HS and he was having money issues and I was ready to move out of my parents house for the first time. About 2 months in, he tells me that “Carol” will be coming over with her daughter for a play date with his son."
"Well, it gets to be about 6pm, and I’m in my room watching TV, while they are in the living room. I decide that it’s time for me to go pick up some dinner. I leave my room and walk into the living room to see the kids sleeping on the couch, and Carol being held up in the air, with her legs locked around him, both of them topless and making out."
"I saw this, said “Uhh, sorry.” And left. While I was out I got a bunch of texts saying “it wasn’t what it looked like.”A month later, I moved out (for other reasons). A few months after that, his best friend (Carol’s husband) moved in. He had no clue."
16. makinLegs saw too much of family.
"Walked into my in-laws house and saw my father in law jerking it in his Layzboy. He tried to sit up and hide it under a blanket but it was too late."
17. flyingthedonut got to the party too late, at 9pm.
"Best friend told me he was having a adult party and we should come by. I knew my friend and his wife dabbled in swinging but didnt think to much of it. My GF and I bought a bottle of booze and headed over. We walked in there house and my eyes are assaulted with the wackiest shit I have ever seen. My friends wife is riding some dude on their coach and turns around and says "oh hey guys, come on in". She never even flinched to stop fucking this dude while talking to us."
"So we walk in and my buddy comes barreling down the stairs buckling his pants with some half naked girl following him. I say my hellos and make my way to the kitchen.
When i walk into the kitchen there is a dude in all fish net getting a blowjob by some very large obese lady. It was something straight out of a horror kink movie. My girl and I sipped on booze and chatted with people coming in and out of the kitche for the next hour then took off. The event was fucking bananas"
"Edit** Let me clarify somethings. We walked in on the party at 9 o'clock. It wasnt like we rolled in at 1am or something. What we were expecting was people hanging out drinking then as the night went on things would lead up to what we saw. I have no moral objection to what was going on but just not what I was expecting first thing."
18. CaptainCarl-tf2 learned about the birds and bees the hard way.
"Woke up a Sunday morning, felt like being a good kid and to make my parents some coffee and toast. I get downstairs and get to making a little breakfast tray and go into thier room... To find them going at it, I made eye contact with my dad for a solid 5 seconds before setting down the tray and walking out.
I dont make breakfast any more."
19. PassTheSlaw stuck with their friend when shit literally hit the fan.
"Was backpacking through Europe with 3 buddies years ago, and this happened in Amsterdam. One of our friends had gotten sick during the trip and had missed a lot of our Prague stint and all of our Berlin stint (roughly 10 days). In Amsterdam he finally was feeling better and decided to join us on one of those touristy pub crawls.. on the very first night out since illness. Long story short, he gets absolutely hammered and is all over the place. When we move on to a different bar with the group, we look around and can’t find him anymore (10PM)."
"We assume he’s either gone home, or is gonna meet up with us, but we were drunk too and just assumed the best. Welp, now it’s 4AM and we’re walking home to our hostel without any sign of him. We’re hoping he’s home in the hostel sleeping. Well we get back and open the door and sure enough there he was in the fetal position in his boxers on the floor of the hostel/hotel room."
"What was quickly a sigh of relief to find him turned into horror and disgust, as we notice he, along with the entire room, is covered in shit. Like full blown brown town everywhere: on the beds, on the walls, all over him, his back, hands. Think of that scene in Dumb & Dumberer with Bob Saget in the bathroom. There’s shit and puke smeared on just about every bed, and there was shit and vomit all over the bathroom. The kicker, too, was that his clothes had been neatly folded at the end of his bed. He has no recollection of what happened that night. I can still smell and see that room 10 years later."
20. IHaveButt saw a man having alone time.
"Stopped by an apartment complex to check it out years ago. They had a community area with seats and tables set up in their main office where people can sit and talk. They also had a computer in the corner that could be used by anyone who lived there. At the computer sat a man who was probably in his 70s and on the screen was an image of a vagina that he zoomed in so it filled the screen. He slowly looked back and me and made eye contact with me. He then slowly turned back and stared at the vagina some more.
I backed out of the doorway and drove to the next rental office."
21. _Internet_Hugs_ accidentally witnessed a life-altering convo.
"Walked into my parents house when my teenage sister and her boyfriend were telling my parents she was pregnant. My sister was sobbing, sitting in my mom's lap and my dad was saying, "We trusted you!" to her boyfriend. It took me about a quarter of a second to figure out what was happening."
"I gathered up the younger kids who had been sent to another room and took them all for ice cream to get them out of the house. Took them back to my place to watch movies until I got the All Clear."
"BTW, Sister and Boyfriend are now Sister and Brother-In-Law and their little accident is about to graduate from high school.
Edit: Because my BTW was confusing: My sister married the guy. They're still married 18 years later and their kid is a healthy, well adjusted High School Senior."
22. TeaNoMilkPlease learned how weird love can be.
"At university I walked in on my housemate having cocaine blown up his arse with a bicycle pump by his girlfriend. They’re married now so there someone out there for everyone."
23. Extrasherman knows too much about their brother.
"My youngest brother is into cosplay. No biggie. He was actually pretty good at making costumes. Except this one time he made this one costume that he basically lived in....make-up and all. The character was a villain from some obscure video game. He would wear it every day. And if he wasnt fully done up he'd wear the white body suit and the headpiece instead. It was pretty terrifying. Well, one night I pulled into the driveway."
"We lived at the end of a wooded lot.....and there he was standing, in full costume. His dirty ass costume that he never washed. At the end of the driveway, in the darkness. I couldn't tell if he was jacking it, or whatever, but I can only assume he was. It felt like some Ed Gein shit.
Also, he came to Easter dinner in this costume one time. I'm sure it was some kind of sexual gratification for him."
"