24 ridiculous behind-the-scenes Instagrams from celebs at the MET Gala. Relatable!

Bronwyn Isaac
May 07, 2019@2:00 PM
Every year, pictures from the Met Gala flood Getty and subsequently the entire rest of the internet with images of polished and poised celebrities dressed to the nines for the annual theme. While perusing the wildest Met Gala outfits is a beloved pasttime for many, whether its fueled by pettiness or admiring fandom, some of the most interesting images come from behind the scenes.

As per usual, a handful of this year's Met Gala attendees took to Instagram to document their process of getting ready and fueled up. Naturally, their behind-the-scenes glimpses help further demistify the image of flawless people emerging onto the red carpet, and remind us that celebrities are human beings just like us. Except, unlike us, celebrities own a majority of the world's wealth and can funnel that wealth into fixing many of our problems, but I DIGRESS.

Regardless of how you personally feel about the red carpet spectacle of the Met Gala, it is tacitly fascinating to watch how the sausage is made. Particularly, when the sausage comes in the form of people wearing art installations on their bodies. So, without further adieu, here are 24 celebrity Instagram posts from Met Gala Monday.

1.

The Category Is: Old Testament Realness. Thank you @voguemagazine / @chrisjallaire for chatting with us about tonight’s #metgala2019 look. Link in bio. ⠀ Creative Direction and Styling for all by @sammyratelle for @rrrcreative Agency ⠀ Styling Assistant: @ashleymarienyc⠀ Make-Up by: @lasonyagunter⠀ Custom Look: @theblondsny⠀ Custom Shoes: @giuseppezanotti⠀ Jewelry by: @oscarheyman @andreolifinejewelry @johnhardyjewlery @mordekaiofficial ⠀ Make-up provided by @patmcgrathreal Egyptian Litter & Carrier Designs by @nicolasputvinski⠀ Carrier Make-Up by @facebygoran @ashleyvictoriamua⠀ Mr. Porter's Broadway Carriers: @julius_anthony @taurenje @kellenstancil @thejoshdrake @lap_nyc @doniejunior ⠀ ⠀ Photo by Theo Wargo @gettyimages

A post shared by Billy Porter (@theebillyporter) on

2.

3.

Yes , Eye’m winking at you .

A post shared by Janelle Monáe (@janellemonae) on

4.

Details. We’re headed to the #MetCamp with...#MetGala

A post shared by Kerry Washington (@kerrywashington) on

5.

6.

7.

An array of my moods today...

A post shared by Dua Lipa (@dualipa) on

8.

9.

🧡💜

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

10.

11.

Met Ball 2019 here we come... 💗

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on

12.

Radiant 💚👗✨ #metgala

A post shared by Alicia Keys (@aliciakeys) on

13.

First we set the table, and then we dine 💎✨🍔 @moschino #MetGala2019

A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on

14.

Calm before the storm... dressed in @prabalgurung for #metgala ❤️❤️

A post shared by Eva Chen (@evachen212) on

15.

Time to get camp!! I really should start getting ready...💜 #metgalatunup

A post shared by RITA ORA (@ritaora) on

16.

17.

✨🦇✨ MET BALL 2019 ✨🦇✨ @coach @stuartvevers

A post shared by Maggie Rogers (@maggierogers) on

18.

Enjoying a balanced breakfast #metgala2019 #modeldiet

A post shared by Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) on

19.

💓💕 met gala 2019 I’m coming for you!!!!! 💕💓

A post shared by CHARLI XCX (@charli_xcx) on

20.

21.

MET Monday...!! 💕

A post shared by K A C E Y M U S G R A V E S (@spaceykacey) on

22.

Boom💥 #metgala

A post shared by Gemma Chan (@gemma_chan) on

23.

24.

A post shared by @saintrecords on

