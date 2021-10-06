24 funny and real posts about getting older.

The concept of "getting old" can be very subjective. Some people start calling themselves old when they're still technically young, because the mere feeling of being a full-grown adult feels innately "old" compared to the play of childhood and adolescence.

Other people save the term "old" for when they're facing retirement, legally considered a senior, or generally older than most people they meet. And still, some people eschew the concept of being old altogether, since it's so often used as a way to discount oneself or claim irrelevance.

Regardless of the ways you define it, there's one thing most of us can agree on: getting older is a trip. There are moments when you remember something from the past and realize just how many years ago it occurred and it sends you into a tailspin. In other moments, it's deeply comforting to recall just how much you've lived through, and take comfort that you can live through more.