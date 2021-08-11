24 funny tweets to give you a laugh today.

Every news headline implies that the planet is melting and society is crumbling, but at least the scribes of internet gold are still motivated to find humor in the mayhem.

If your schedule is starting to blur together into a disaster of deadlines and never-ending dirty dishes, you deserve to take a break and indulge in a laugh. Stop trying to find the perfect text-poem to respond to that dead-end on a dating app, pour yourself a glass of whatever you can find and let some memes do the heavy-lifting for once. Sure, the internet is still a wonderland of impressively wrong information, your uncle's problematic hot takes and your ex's mom's updates on her new pepper garden, but there are still some gems out there.

So, if you could certainly use a laugh to get you through the chaos of your daily grind, here are the funniest tweets we could find from the wonderful wits of Twitter.

1.