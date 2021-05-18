24 funny tweets to give you a laugh today.

While social media is often filled with basement-dwelling trolls, scam bots, and some dangerously incorrect conspiracy theories or "opinions," we all deserve the joy of a cleverly crafted tweet or meme. Pour yourself a glass of wine, put on your favorite TV show and ignore the show entirely while you zombie-scroll through panic-inducing news headlines and your ex's sister's best friend's vacation photos. You deserve it!
So, if you could certainly use a break from your daily grind of chugging coffee and endless emails, have a laugh at a stranger's one-sentence diary entry.