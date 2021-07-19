24 Millennials and Gen Zers share the things they wish older people understood.

The tensions between Boomers versus Millennials and Millennials versus Gen Zers while Gen X casually watches it all burn in the comments has been brewing for awhile now.

While it's occasionally entertaining to get wrapped up in the TikTok drama of middle parts, mom jeans, or what is and isn't "cheugy," generational conflict is about a lot more than fashion choices or pop ballads. Boomers continuing to assume that the workforce functions the same way it did when they were recent post-grads mailing their resumes out can be frustrating for young people to tolerate when they're strapped with monstrous student debt and seemingly useless, expensive degrees in highly competitive fields.

Accusing Millennials of being lazy and entitled when most of them are hustling completely unsustainable work weeks and still being unable to afford healthcare, having a family or retirement while the planet is melting isn't exactly the "if you work hard, you can achieve your dreams" situation we were promised.

So, when a Reddit user asked, "Gen Z and Millennials, What’s Something You Wish The Older Generations Understood?" people were ready to vent about the major misunderstandings between generations.