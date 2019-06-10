24 Non-Americans share the craziest rumors they heard about the U.S. that turned out to be true.

If you're an American, sometimes it's easy to forget that a lot of our culture is completely crazy to other countries. If people from anywhere other than the United States haven't visited America, the only window into our lives is through television in movies. Considering most of our teen movies have actors in their twenties drinking from solo cups, driving expensive cars, passing out on beer pong tables and constantly arguing about sports--a lot of people think this is what our high school experience is. Well, they're right about the solo cups...
If it isn't enough of a scare to worry about your own health when it comes to drinking massive jugs of soda and other sugary snacks, it should be a red flag when people in other countries hear about the size of our food and genuinely think it's a joke.
When a recent Reddit user asked, "Non Americans of Reddit, 'what is the craziest rumor about America that turned out to be true?" the internet was ready to out American culture as truly insane...
I really want to check something. In the movies/series, schools have a fuck ton of extra curricular activities and clubs. Basketball, football, swimming, cheerleaders, chess, and a Lot of more. How true is that? Also. How serious are those games between schools?
I always thought that the Olive Garden in The Simpsons was just code for ‘generic restaurant’
That people actually get attacked by Alligators which got in their pools (specifically referring to Florida here).
Surfer-dudes actually speak like that.
That Dolly Parton has her own theme park in Tennessee. I thought it was a joke.
I studied in Maryland for about half a year back in 2017. I'd always heard that Americans are like... super good at pie. I was pretty much all alone during thanksgiving since everyone else was with their families. One of the RAs I'd befriended knocked on my door and brought me all different kinds of pie. Dear lord, I've never tasted anything that delicious. From blueberry to apple to pumpkin. Every. Single. Pie. They were all amazing.
I'm from Australia, and all my life I believed red Solo cups were like 555 area codes - a Hollywood prop. When I immigrated to the US, my MIL was making dinner and offered me iced tea in a red Solo cup.
I lost it, made everyone sign the cup. I've still got it.
Masked people come to your house, knock on your door asking for candy. Mostly it's just packs of kids but sometimes whole families. This was my friends Halloween culture shock.
All the food is bigger.
Drink sizes. Holy shit.
When my family visited in 2017 we landed in Texas for a stopover. First thing I saw in the shops part of the terminal was a dude who was drinking from what looked like an actual fucking bucket - here in NZ our “large” drinks would be considered an American “small” or maybe “medium”
The minimal amount of paid days off you get from work. A friend of mine from Wisconsin was very proud he got 20 days off per year. If someone in Germany would offer me only 20 days, I would laugh at him and leave.
I’m from Quebec and when we went down to Boston for a school trip, I sneezed in public and heard two or three people say “bless you”. Quite a weird rumour I had heard not 2 months prior to that. I thought it was nice.
The honking... I thought it was a movie stereotype, and then I went to New York
You can see into the public toilet cubicles
That American kids eat straight sugar. Walked on to the playground and saw kids chugging these long thin sticks. I try and it was just colored sugar lol. Called them pixie sticks.
Free soft-drink refills in restaurants. Like wth
That there are many libraries of all kinds in the United States.
My dad heard this crazy rumor about everyone getting drunk and wearing green for one day a year. He obviously didn't know this was a holiday, and was like WTF. When he came to the US and discovered St. Patrick's Day, he was amazed.
Edit: My dad is from China for those who are asking
As a Brit living in America the amount of pharmaceutical commercials on TV is creepy.
Nearly every man is circumcised regardless of religion.
That public transport is almost nonexistent in many smaller towns, which makes it a necessity for teens to have their own cars.
I remember when I was younger seeing something on an American sitcom or a movie (I forget) about cheese that came in some kind of spray can? Or a squeezy tube? And I remember thinking it was a joke.
They have garbage disposals in their kitchens. That's just so wild to me.
That you can get into university just by being good at sports.... Like...wtf?