24 Non-Americans share the craziest rumors they heard about the U.S. that turned out to be true.

If you're an American, sometimes it's easy to forget that a lot of our culture is completely crazy to other countries. If people from anywhere other than the United States haven't visited America, the only window into our lives is through television in movies. Considering most of our teen movies have actors in their twenties drinking from solo cups, driving expensive cars, passing out on beer pong tables and constantly arguing about sports--a lot of people think this is what our high school experience is. Well, they're right about the solo cups...

If it isn't enough of a scare to worry about your own health when it comes to drinking massive jugs of soda and other sugary snacks, it should be a red flag when people in other countries hear about the size of our food and genuinely think it's a joke.

When a recent Reddit user asked, "Non Americans of Reddit, 'what is the craziest rumor about America that turned out to be true?" the internet was ready to out American culture as truly insane...

1. Very true, "Tanerer."

I really want to check something. In the movies/series, schools have a fuck ton of extra curricular activities and clubs. Basketball, football, swimming, cheerleaders, chess, and a Lot of more. How true is that? Also. How serious are those games between schools?

2. Pretty much, "Hamptaro."