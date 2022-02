Anyone who has worked in customer service is familiar with having to smile and nod politely while attempting to sincerely answer quite possibly the dumbest questions ever pondered by mankind.

Is it possible to get the steak without meat? Could my child sit at the casino? Would you mind knitting this quilt for me if I pay you in "exposure?"

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What is something that people in your profession understand, but the general public can’t seem to grasp?" people who was frustrated with tolerating "dumb" customer questions and observations were ready to reveal the tricks of their trade.