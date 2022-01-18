24 people reveal the most controversial item in their home.

If you're a lifelong vegan who never purchases leather, is it still morally acceptable to wear a vintage fur coat from your great grandmother? How do you explain that ivory chess board on the coffee table to friends, or an heirloom diamond engagement ring that doesn't come with a seal of ethical approval? History can be haunting, and erasing offensive symbols of hate or human suffering can be an effective way to move forward.
So, when a Reddit user asked strangers of the internet, "What is the most controversial thing you own?" people were ready to reveal the vintage item locked in their house that fills them with shame, confusion, or overall discomfort whenever guests are over.
An ornate, Boer tobacco jar from the 1800s. My great grandfather looted it off a dead militiaman during the Second Boer war. - deathtotheminutemen
I have an old Iraqi bill with Saddam Hussein's face on it. It's worth about 17 cents according to Google. - postsingularity