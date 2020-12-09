24 people share things they did in 2020 that they never thought they'd do.

2020 has been an incredibly difficult, surprising, and confusing year for everyone...

While it might not have been "your year" that you accomplished all of the career, travel or relationships goals you wrote down for your New Year's resolutions, there were certainly some lessons learned. Or at least, we all learned how to properly wash our hands for twenty whole seconds. However, with so many people mourning their loved ones or still out of work, the tragedy of 2020 is apparent.

If you search hard for the silver linings in the mountain of disappointments that is 2020, many people were able to spend more time with their children and immediate family, some people picked up new hobbies or skills or had time to train a new puppy, and others completely restructured the way they view their old routine. DIY home renovations, sourdough starter, puzzles, lots of books and TV shows you always said you'd read or watch but never did--if you dig deep, there were a few positive, or at least "unique" things that came out of being stuck inside for almost a year.