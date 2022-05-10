24 people with strict parents share the dumbest rule they had to follow growing up.

So, when a Reddit user asked, "People who grew up with strict parents, what’s the dumbest rule you had to live with?" people were ready to vent about the ridiculous, hilarious, or completely unhinged household orders they had to abide by as children.
We couldn't drink soda out of the can in public because only "common people" did that. I never understood it as a kid, I'm still not 100% sure why my Mum had this rule even as an adult but I think it's perhaps to do with people drinking alcohol outside. I asked her as an adult and her response was "Well it is common looking" so I dunno! - zerbey
My phone had to be downstairs and plugged in in our kitchen, my parents had to know my password, and could read or open my phone at any time. I used to stay after school for an extra 15-20 minutes before headed home. In many cases since I’d “already gotten to see my friends” I wouldn’t be able to hang out when they went to movies, a friends house, etc.