24 people with strict parents share the dumbest rule they had to follow growing up.

Running a tight ship can be an effective parenting style, but there are some curfews or detailed chore charts that your kids will still hold over your head when they're all grown up...

So, when a Reddit user asked, "People who grew up with strict parents, what’s the dumbest rule you had to live with?" people were ready to vent about the ridiculous, hilarious, or completely unhinged household orders they had to abide by as children.

1.

We couldn't drink soda out of the can in public because only "common people" did that. I never understood it as a kid, I'm still not 100% sure why my Mum had this rule even as an adult but I think it's perhaps to do with people drinking alcohol outside. I asked her as an adult and her response was "Well it is common looking" so I dunno! - zerbey

2.