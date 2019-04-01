25 ridiculous April Fool's Day 'pranks' from brands.

Today is April Fool's day! This means it is physically impossible to write an intro that won't be construed as a self-contradictory meta form of psychological trolling. So, we might as well jump straight to the point: people are doing the pranks, once more.
In past years, the most notable pranks were hatched up by individual human beings thoroughly ruining the day of their loved ones. And while there are technically still a lot of people pranking, the April Fool's fatigue has hit people pretty hard, so the biggest culprits online are largely brands, and the occasional celebrities.
While the pranks are still accruing as I write this, there is already a huge mountain full of pranks floating around the abyss, and I have collected some of the most notable ones for your enjoyment.
1.
💥DOWNLOADERS!💥 Announcing a limited edition ALL BLACK #DL2019 version of Twister! 🔥 Get your pre-order in NOW and be the LAST rocker standing!! 🤘 pic.twitter.com/OeWUHFAYxv— Download Festival (@DownloadFest) April 1, 2019
2.
Having fun talking about the inverted yield curve in the studio with @YourMoneyAus @peterswitzer (and testing out the @Uber pogo stick) pic.twitter.com/yWPbAqlxvm— Julia Lee (@JuliaLeeAU) April 1, 2019
3.
BREAKING:— Election Maps UK (@ElectionMapsUK) April 1, 2019
The island of Lundy (Torridge) has declared independence from the UK. It's 28 residents have unanimously agreed that this is the way forward.
The 4.45 km2 island lies in the Bristol Channel, & It's current UKIP cllr Robin Julian will become King Robin I of Lundy. pic.twitter.com/sC2GusSMsO
4.
As part of our efforts to make the game more appealing to younger generations, the ICC will be applying both numbers and Instagram handles to kits from the beginning of the World Test Championship. pic.twitter.com/XnvantQfc9— ICC (@ICC) April 1, 2019
5.
Tinder says it's introducing height verification. If only. https://t.co/1MpBfslqPd pic.twitter.com/dWf7bxcPip— Mashable UK (@MashableUK) April 1, 2019
6.
It’s a little-known fact that some #koala joeys are born with leopard print fur 🐨— Australia (@Australia) March 31, 2019
We don’t yet know why only certain joeys are blessed with such incredible fashion sense, but we’re sure little April here is the envy of her friends. #seeaustralia #wildlife #australia pic.twitter.com/FJUDwdRk9E
7.
YES.— Surrey Police (@SurreyPolice) April 1, 2019
As you may have read over the weekend, we've issued officers with pink dusters as standard issue equipment.
But, NO, it's not “to tickle the felons into submission”. #FakeNews pic.twitter.com/vhK2SQXh1O
It's actually so they can clean any CCTV, dash cams, or video doorbells they might see while out and about.— Surrey Police (@SurreyPolice) April 1, 2019
A couple of seconds spent each time we see a camera can make a huge difference when we have to use the footage later to solve a crime! pic.twitter.com/P3EC0Aoagq
8.
After 6 weeks training meet the forces new drugs sniffer rabbit Benni be sure to say hello if you see us on patrol#SSThomas pic.twitter.com/eiHv95y9Ul— Special Constabulary (@CambsCopsSC) April 1, 2019
9.
EXCLUSIVE ANNOUNCEMENT: @piersmorgan is launching his own show called The Assistant! The exciting new show will rival @Lord_Sugar’s The Apprentice.— Good Morning Britain (@GMB) April 1, 2019
Coming soon to @ITV! pic.twitter.com/dCoP3ScTbv
10.
Introducing @BBCiPlayer’s #SkipTheSex button.— BBC iPlayer (@BBCiPlayer) April 1, 2019
For those mortifying moments when a surprise 🍆 or 🍑 makes you 😳… pic.twitter.com/eM9rQ6LNFi
11.
Straight white men to be banned from comment sections https://t.co/BGi3aAjGvn— Metro (@MetroUK) April 1, 2019
12.
NYC’s electronic info kiosks are getting into the April Fools Day spirit pic.twitter.com/QjFuBbmdE7— Roland Scahill (@rolandscahill) April 1, 2019
13.
The OnePlus #WarpCar is coming. Are you ready to say goodbye to gasoline? #NeverSettle— OnePlus (@oneplus) April 1, 2019
14.
Meet #ShakeSauce — a sweet new way to dip. pic.twitter.com/0c5h8xJZg5— McDonald's (@McDonalds) April 1, 2019
15.
Your favorite 90s game is taking over Maps for #AprilFools! Here’s how to play:— Google Maps (@googlemaps) April 1, 2019
🐍 Update to the latest version of Maps
🚃 Tap the menu icon
🐍 Tap the Snake icon and go!
Click here to start #GoogleMapsSnake: https://t.co/rFtUnYpD8x pic.twitter.com/XkukT5MUnG
16.
Houston we solved the problem!— SodaStream USA (@SodaStreamUSA) April 1, 2019
Burping in space is a thing of the past. Introducing our new collaboration with @StationCDRKelly, SodastreamME!
Tag a friend you KNOW needs this :) pic.twitter.com/Cx3BIaickU
17.
We're so excited to announce our newest concept stores: Starbucks for your best fur-iend. #Pupbucks pic.twitter.com/xgAEn0Dxss— Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks) April 1, 2019
18.
Dogs have dedicated parks everywhere. Cats have 0. Let’s change that.— Michelob ULTRA (@MichelobULTRA) March 30, 2019
We’re petitioning on @Change to give cats & their owners the space they deserve to exercise together—the first-ever cat park! Show support by RTing and signing the petition in our bio! #ULTRACatPark. 🐈 pic.twitter.com/A0t8jl3Bgx
19.
Move over @librarycongress! @Shutterstock is opening the world’s largest brick-and-mortar stock library with 250 million images, 14 million reels of film & 20,000 music tracks. Check out the enormous structure: https://t.co/zwo8lW9Fpp #ShutterstockLibrary #ItsShutterstock pic.twitter.com/0fU5BGP7nW— Shutterstock (@Shutterstock) April 1, 2019
20.
View this post on Instagram
You look like a snack, so your skincare routine should compliment that. Which explains why when we discovered skincare benefits in our ice cream, we decided to develop something special just for our fans... Introducing, new Halo Top Face Masks! Our new skincare collection is the world’s first edible face mask line made with our delicious ice cream. Revitalize and replenish your skin with three delicious flavors: Birthday Cake, Mint Chip, and Strawberry Cheesecake, with exfoliating inclusions to buff out impurities for radiant skin. Check out our friend @Patrickta for an exclusive tutorial and first look! Stay tuned for our official launch post at 10 am PST today and be one of the first to try!
A post shared by Halo Top Creamery (@halotopcreamery) on
21.
Smell the fun! Starts out colorful, stays on cool. pic.twitter.com/A4SlyhZAyR— Dippin' Dots (@DippinDots) April 1, 2019
22.
View this post on Instagram
We are so excited to announce the launch of our NEW Golden Spoon Collection! Three bold and sophisticated Babyblends for babies with the most discerning of palates. ⠀ —100% Gold Leaf, 10-year Aged Balsamic Vinegar, Essence of Saffron⠀ —White Truffle, Specialty Morel Mushrooms, Fermented Gooseberries, a Hint of Juniper Oil⠀ —Dry Smoked Wasabi Root, Kaffir Lime Leaf, Fresh Cracked Black Pepper⠀ Head to the link in our bio or our stories to shop the new Collection! Happy spooning! 🥄💛
A post shared by Little Spoon (@littlespoon) on
23.
View this post on Instagram
Join us in our new hybrid pretzel shop hot yoga studios today! Nom nom namaste. Link in bio
A post shared by Auntie Anne's (@auntieannespretzels) on
24.
