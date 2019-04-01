25 ridiculous April Fool's Day 'pranks' from brands.

Bronwyn Isaac
Apr 01, 2019@6:05 PM
Today is April Fool's day! This means it is physically impossible to write an intro that won't be construed as a self-contradictory meta form of psychological trolling. So, we might as well jump straight to the point: people are doing the pranks, once more.

In past years, the most notable pranks were hatched up by individual human beings thoroughly ruining the day of their loved ones. And while there are technically still a lot of people pranking, the April Fool's fatigue has hit people pretty hard, so the biggest culprits online are largely brands, and the occasional celebrities.

While the pranks are still accruing as I write this, there is already a huge mountain full of pranks floating around the abyss, and I have collected some of the most notable ones for your enjoyment.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

19.

20.

View this post on Instagram

You look like a snack, so your skincare routine should compliment that. Which explains why when we discovered skincare benefits in our ice cream, we decided to develop something special just for our fans... Introducing, new Halo Top Face Masks! Our new skincare collection is the world’s first edible face mask line made with our delicious ice cream. Revitalize and replenish your skin with three delicious flavors: Birthday Cake, Mint Chip, and Strawberry Cheesecake, with exfoliating inclusions to buff out impurities for radiant skin. Check out our friend @Patrickta for an exclusive tutorial and first look! Stay tuned for our official launch post at 10 am PST today and be one of the first to try!

A post shared by Halo Top Creamery (@halotopcreamery) on

21.

22.

23.

24.

25.

