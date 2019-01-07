The 25 best Instagram posts from celebrities at the Golden Globes.

If you've been on the internet today it's likely you've witnessed a crop of pristine images showing perfectly coiffed celebrities at the 2019 Golden Globes.
While it can certainly be fun to gawk at what billions of dollars look like in one place, the professionally taken red carpet photos are far less interesting than all the more human, behind-the-scenes shots. I'm far more interested in the process it takes to squeeze into those million dollar gowns, all the snacks people downed before the evening long awards ceremony, and the inside jokes people have with each other.
For this reason, the Golden Globe Instagram posts from celebrities feel far more pertinent than any red carpet round-up.
Rather than send you blindly into the abyss of Golden Globes hash tags, I have graciously gathered some of the most compelling celebrity Instagram posts from this year's ceremony, so settle in.
1. Kristen Bell forever keeping it relatable.
2. Amber Heard giving a preview of her royal look.
3. Thandie Newton loving on her husband Ol Parker.
4. Kristen Bell again, this time with Dax Sheppard.
5. Charlize Theron murdering us all with beauty.
6. This impromptu Big Bang Theory reunion.
7. Julia Roberts smooching and snacking.
8. Halle Berry and Lena Waithe bringing us a dream duo.
9. Danai Gurira reminding us who slays Wakanda.
10. Maya Rudolph and Amy Poehler being delightful as hell.
11. Jessica Chastain and her baby stylist.
12. Kieran Culkin being totally over it.
13. Alex Borstein, channeling all of us in her masks.
14. Jessica Chastain showing the process.
15. Heidi Klum's beauty routine.
16. Candice Bergen reminding us she's the GOAT.
17. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and friends.
18. Dax Sheppard after his ceremonial shower.
19. Octavia Spencer getting ready.
20. Ricky Martin multitasking.
21. Kristen Bell's honest post about formal footwear.
22. Darren Criss' behind-the-scenes video.
23. Jamie Lee Curtis taking it all in.
24. Megan Mullally jokingly keeping it casual.
25. Darren Criss giving us an encore.