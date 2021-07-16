Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
25 of the best posts about women getting the last laugh after being wronged.

25 of the best posts about women getting the last laugh after being wronged.

Bronwyn Isaac
Jul 16, 2021 | 4:36 PM
ADVERTISING

Dealing with certifiable BS day after day can wear on a person, which is why the internet is rich with groups to vent about everything from systemic issues to personal relationship fall-outs to niche memes.

Of the many online groups, the Female Dating Strategy subreddit is one of the best places to lurk if you want to see posts from women absolutely eviscerating people (often men) for bad behavior in the dating world and beyond.

If you love watching someone triumphantly getting the last word after being mistreated (or noticing a common behavior trend), then these posts from the FDS subreddit are for you.

1.

Men only bringing the audacity, yet again, to the table! from FemaleDatingStrategy
© Copyright 2021 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content