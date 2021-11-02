25 of the best responses to Jimmy Fallon asking people for their funniest app ideas.

If you've been waiting for the perfect moment to drop your brilliant-beyond-brilliant but unfortunately slightly complicated business idea somewhere other than the Thanksgiving table after three cocktails, Jimmy Fallon's Twitter is here for you.

We've all had a light bulb moment in the shower or a 3 AM millionaire-maker pitch that comes to us in a dream, but some ideas aren't as fully baked as we think. Sorry, but it's probably not time to tell "Shark Tank" about your vacuum that also does the dishes or your app that alerts you when you've been talking too much at a house party. Airbnb for trampolines? A birthday and holiday app that lets you swap and re-gift without having to process a return at the post office?

While angel investors might not be chomping at the bit to throw money at your dream of a bar that's also a a roller rink/karaoke den/swimming pool/rock wall for liability reasons, not all ideas should be immediately dismissed. So, when Jimmy Fallon asked fans to pitch their best, funniest or most impossible app inventions, people were ready to throw their "an app that folds your fitted sheet" ideas in the ring. Enjoy!