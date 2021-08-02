25 of the most brutal comebacks ever posted online.

There are few feelings more satisfying than watching someone with a cruel or illogical hot take get shut down online.

In a world full of massive disinformation campaigns, governments that function on nepotism, and a growing sense of chaos, there's something strangely comforting about seeing someone get called out successfully. Even if it's just a small internet exchange.

If you're looking for sweet schadenfreude, the subreddit Murdered By Words is dedicated to collecting and showcasing the sharpest internet comebacks, and here are some of the best.

1.

2.