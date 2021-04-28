Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
25 of the dumbest things ever posted about women online.

25 of the dumbest things ever posted about women online.

Bronwyn Isaac
Apr 28, 2021 | 4:10 PM
ADVERTISING

The internet is full of so many bad takes that there are entire subreddits dedicated to documenting them. Where there's a trend of bad takes or cringe posts, you can be sure there is a subreddit brimming with receipts.

On that very note, the NotHowGirlsWork subreddit is filled with posts about women that are deeply embarrassing and inaccurate. But as with most bad takes, a lot of them are so terrible they're funny again.

Here's a taste of some of the worst takes about women posted on the public internet.

1.

So apparently, girls can’t wear pants from NotHowGirlsWork

2.

Hear that, extroverted girls? You lost your soul from NotHowGirlsWork
© Copyright 2021 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content