25 embarrassing posts from people who were so close to becoming self-aware.

There's nothing quite like watching someone walk up to the line of self-awareness, only to barely miss it. Watching someone monologue about problems in their life without realizing the role they play can be maddening and entertaining, depending on just how badly they're missing the point in front of them.

The SelfAwareWolves subreddit is dedicated to documenting some of the most painful, funny, and cringe examples of people lacking self-awareness. So, if you need to feel a bit better about your own gaffes, or you just enjoy watching other people's obliviousness, look no further.

1.