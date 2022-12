Is there anything more petty and satisfying than a scorching comeback?

Most of us have laid awake in bed replaying interactions where we wish we'd had a zinger. The heat of the moment can often leave us tongue-tied until later, which is why it's so cathartic to dole one out before it's too late.

For this reason, the Twitter page Gem of Replies functions as an archive of some of the funniest comebacks posted online.

Look no further if you need petty inspiration or a laugh.

1.