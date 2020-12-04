Social media can be a puzzle when you first start using it, and even a simple cellphone update can present its own learning curve. While there are plenty of older people who excel with tech, the generational gap between those who grew up online and those who got their first email address as an adult is still noticeable.If you've ever seen your grandma post a private message as a status, or your great uncle use Facebook Marketplace as a place to unload about his gripes with the family, then you know the generational gap I'm referring to.Given the fact that everyone has embarrassed themselves on social media at least once, even if it was through an intentional choice - it can be entertaining to notice the ways other people are struggling (before kindly showing them how to avoid future embarrassment).So if you need a laugh, or a bit of solidarity, here are 25 of the funniest examples of people struggling with social media, and technology in general. 1. This perfect Facebook group. A friend posted this from oldpeoplefacebook 2. This wholesome exchange. Emergency assistance needed from oldpeoplefacebook 3. TFW grandma's words of encouragement are NSFW. Granny messaged to wish me luck on my test from oldpeoplefacebook 4. This grandma who let it all out. My grandmothers comment on my photo of me and my 15 year old cat from oldpeoplefacebook 5. This grandma who was ready to defend Rihanna. I don't think grandma knows who Rihanna is from oldpeoplefacebook 6. Who among us hasn't been here? My late father, Chuck, had to use speech-to-text which led to some amazing posts. from oldpeoplefacebook 7. This work of meta art. Not sure if this belongs but this picture my dad gave me for Christmas from oldpeoplefacebook 8. Grandma doesn't tiptoe around her feelings. coward from oldpeoplefacebook 9. To be fair, this sounds uncomfortable. My Aunt giving everyone a heads up from oldpeoplefacebook 10. This mom not so subtly trying to get rid of her kid. My mom accidentally included a picture of me sleeping in an ad she posted from oldpeoplefacebook 11. This adorable achievement. My late grandmother figuring out her phone from oldpeoplefacebook 12. This incredible crossover. Grandma doesn’t get the joke from oldpeoplefacebook 13. Just, yes please. Found this on facebook marketplace and cant stop thinking about it from oldpeoplefacebook 14. TFW grandma's still got it. The comment is from my grandmother from oldpeoplefacebook 15. This glorious image. Good job from oldpeoplefacebook 16. TFW grandma neither approves nor disapproves. Wholesome Sue from oldpeoplefacebook 17. This angel of a grandma. We don't deserve Debra from oldpeoplefacebook 18. The heart knows what it wants. My mom had this printed from oldpeoplefacebook 19. Fair. On a review of an eye doctor’s office from oldpeoplefacebook 20. To this day, this text remains a mystery. Woke up this morning with a text from Grandma from oldpeoplefacebook 21. A wholesome wrong number text. Me and my grand children from oldpeoplefacebook 22. Hopefully this improved worker conditions. BLESS YOU WALMART from oldpeoplefacebook 23. This is a vibe. My great Uncles profile pic lol from oldpeoplefacebook 24. Facebook groups get confusing, real fast. Found in a Facebook group from oldpeoplefacebook 25. TFW mom treats you like her personal shopper. how my mom shops online from oldpeoplefacebook