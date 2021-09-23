25 of the funniest posts about the struggles of adulthood.

Being an adult is bizarre as all get-out. One day, you just wake up and realize you have monthly bills to pay, you have to stretch to keep your bones from screaming, and you're the one in the room who is expected to have the answers.

While there are plenty of upsides to adulthood, such as getting to decide who stays in your life, having the freedom to eat cereal for dinner, and generally caring less about the trivial opinions of others, making fun of the strangeness of adulthood is far too fun to pass up.

If you've been feeling a bit disoriented in your adulthood, then these jokes about the weirdness of it all will hopefully make you feel less alone.

1.