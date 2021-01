Working in a restaurant is not for the faint of heart. You deal with entitled customers, tight turnarounds, an unstable work environment, all while being constantly undermined by a culture that condescends to service workers.

Luckily, the internet is a goldmine full of inside jokes and memes about working in the service industry, so whether you're working a restaurant now, or you have memories from past jobs - these jokes will likely hit home.

1.

if you’ve ever had to change out one of these just know i respect u and i hope u had a good day pic.twitter.com/VNNT1rAtjT — leet (@tweetsbyleet) December 10, 2020

2.

A job will have you 21 years old with a 56 year old best friend like dang where tf Mr. Otis at today 😂 — ICE 🥶❄️ (@REALBURTIIS) January 11, 2020

3.