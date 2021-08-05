25 of the funniest things people overheard their coworkers say.

Eavesdropping is one of the easiest and most satisfying forms of people-watching. All you have to do is keep a keen ear about you, and you're bound to hear some of the most salacious, dumb, and intriguing conversation pieces, and it's even juicier if it's from people you know.

For this reason, the workplace can be one of the best places to overhear conversations, because you get the mystery of out-of-context statements, with the added layer of knowing who the players are.

Unsurprisingly a lot of overheard work conversations have been documented on Twitter, and here are just a handful of the funniest and most interesting.

1.