The end of December always gives us the bizarre holiday purgatory energy, and after a year like 2020 this week is even stranger.

Given the mass global tragedy and upheaval that's gone down in the past year, it seems healthy to spend the last few days of 2020 finding joy and humor where we can.

Luckily, there are plenty of funny people helping make that happen online, so if you need a laugh (or even a smile), here are some of the funniest tweets from the past week.

1.

what's the worst could happen? pic.twitter.com/Uk9RHIIFQY — Ditz McGee 🇨🇦 (@DitzMcGeee) December 25, 2020

2.

The rage I feel when people are in the kitchen at the same time as me isn’t normal — Livyyy. (@livyglizzy) December 26, 2020

3.