It's been a long year already, and we're only three weeks in. We've dealt with an attempted insurrection, a security addled inauguration, and the ongoing pandemic that has drastically changed lives across the world. Which is to say, pretty much everyone is tired and in need of a pick-me-up.

So, if you need some funny tweets to help kick off your cold winter week, then look no further than these gems from this past weekend.

1.

My boyfriend brought home a $15 bottle of wine?? Like ok did we win the lottery??? — Michael Benjamin (@mfbenji) January 24, 2021

2.

my dog when i have a friend over pic.twitter.com/oFA7mBlvtl — Ivan Arguello (@ivanajokealot) January 22, 2021

3.