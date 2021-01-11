Someecards Logo
25 of the funniest tweets from this past weekend.

25 of the funniest tweets from this past weekend.

Bronwyn Isaac
Jan 11, 2021 | 3:59 PM

The beginning of 2021 has been nothing short of terrifying.

So, while the weekend is normally a time for rest and relaxation, many have spent it glued to the news anxiously waiting for updates on how the Capitol rioters are being handled, and if it's possible for Biden's upcoming inauguration to be peaceful.

All of this is to say, if you're reading this you could likely use some levity. So, here are some of the funniest (and most cathartic) tweets from this past weekend to kick off your Monday with a smile.

1.

Me going into last week: ✨I am EXCITED about having a clean slate, a NEW year & ONLY positive vibes!!! ✨

Me going into this week: i hope the civil war starts after my meeting on Tuesday not before

— Alyssa Limperis (@alyssalimp) January 11, 2021
© Copyright 2021 Someecards, Inc
Featured Content