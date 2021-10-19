25 of the funniest tweets about how weird it is to be an adult.

One of the strangest parts of being an adult is feeling all the moments of recognition wash over you.

In a flash, the reality of responsibilities and the rapid passage of time can hit you like a pile of bricks, and you find yourself having an existential crisis about your priorities in the middle of Home Depot. Years ago, perusing paint swatches for your walls might have felt like a boring chore, but now, you're over the moon about updating your living room or ordering fancy olive oils.

Of course, adulthood looks and feels different for everyone based on their priorities, but there are some universal lightbulb moments that make you think: "oh, I'm grown."

Luckily, if you're in this headspace right now, you're far from alone. A lot of people online have been making jokes about all the weird elements of adulthood, and here are just a handful of the most relatable posts.