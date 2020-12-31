25 funny posts from people experiencing their final fails of 2020.

It feels incredibly redundant to say that 2020 has done a number on all of us. But, 2020 has done a number on all of us, even the luckiest among us - and these final days of the year have maintained the chaotic energy of the entire year.

While a shift in the calendar won't magically clean up all the factors that have made this year hard, the fresh start gives everyone a chance to reflect a breathe after a whirlwind year, while preparing for what lies ahead.

Ideally, the end-of-year reflections would look poetic and picture perfect, but real life is a lot messier, funnier and less ideallic. So if you prefer a fail post over an inspirational quote, here are posts from people who ended this year in a very 2020 fashion.

1. This man about to lose his parent's love.