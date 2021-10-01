25 funny posts that are relatable to women.

Women aren't a monolith. There are a myriad of different intersecting identities and experiences that shape how women experience the world, and two women can easily have opposing views, sensibilities, and personal anecdotes.

However, even with all the differences, there are some jokes that simply resonate with women across all experiences.

The OnlyGirlMemes Instagram account is dedicated to curating memes that make women nod and laugh in recognition. So if you could use a boost today, look no further.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.