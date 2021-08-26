25 funny and scathing posts from people with horrible landlords.

If you're currently renting, then you already know just how many bad landlord situations there are.

While there's an exception to every rule, if you survey most rooms full of renters, you're bound to hear more landlord horror stories than wholesome tales. The way the economy and law function often make it easy for landlords to take advantage of people, and as the housing crisis gets worse, there are landlords taking advantage of the desperation instead of extending empathy.

Of course, there's a massive difference between a family renting out a basement apartment and a corporate slumlord notoriously scamming people. That said, the landlord horror stories abound - particularly in the pandemic.

Few places showcase the grimmest of landlord situations quite like social media, where people make jokes, share receipts, and generally document the absurd lows of their living situations. So, if you want to feel a sliver of solidarity, or a rush of anger - look no further.