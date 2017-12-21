25 moms who hilariously owned their kids this year.

25 moms who hilariously owned their kids this year.
Bronwyn Isaac
Dec 21, 2017@10:16 PM
Moms get credit for a lot of things: birthing us, feeding us, being overall better than dads (sorry/not sorry), loving us in ways we often don’t deserve, and being great multi-taskers. However, moms don’t get nearly enough shine for their trolling abilities. When they really want to, moms can troll and own their kids with more fire than a Comedy Central Roast. Since have all of the ammo on the kids, it’s a beautiful sight to watch a mom flay her offspring (METAPHORICALLY).

While 2017 has been an endless hellscape in many ways, moms have transcended the hellscape and killed it in the realm of trolling their kids. So, in honor of hardworking moms across this great globe, and the end of this god forsaken year - we present to you some of the most hilarious moms of the year. They are presented in no particular order, so there will be NO fighting over numbering.

1. This mom who turned her child’s wall drawing into an art gallery.

2. The mom who loves her dog more than her children.

Can we blame her?!

3. The mom who shaded her daughter’s hair cut.

4. The mom who didn’t want to give her “do-nothing” kids credit.

She has a point.

5. The mom who compared her son’s dog to a tater tot.

I mean, they’re both cute.

6. The mom who is all about eating the booty like groceries.

LMAO.

7. This mom who has her priorities straight.

She knows what to invest in.

8. The mom who will only wake up her baby for Channing Tatum.

She knows what maters.

9. The mom who knows exactly how she likes her balloons.

She's very pleased with herself.

10. The mom who trolled her daughter’s absurdly sensitive side.

Okay, but that carrot has GAMS.

11. The mom who refuses to waste her tears on food.

This is a life hack.

12. The mom who can’t resist some wordplay.

She committed.

13. The moms who cosplayed as their sons.

They even have the facial expressions down.

14. The mom who instructed her kids on where to pee, VERY specifically.

TFW you REALLY gotta hammer in the point.

15. The mom who took this Pulitzer Prize deserving Snapchat.

Art.

16. The mom who went blue with her breast cancer fundraiser.

TFW you know your demographic.

17. The mom who knows how to make a hot buck.

This is a good deal.

18. The mom who unknowingly created a dirty family photo.

19. The troll who pretended to be a mom in a group text to start some drama.

Lmaooo.
20. The mom who dissed her son’s dating life.

DAMN mom, even our feelings are hurt.

21. The mom who is DONE with the mess.

She has her right hook ready.

22. This mom who kept it real with her C-section selfie.

Look I know it might not be my best angle (or is it?) 😂 but who wouldn't take selfies hours post birth so they can see where they sliced you open and yanked out a whole person 🙋🏼 (if you couldn't tell I still couldn't see past my still inflated uterus) 🙈 This is what you really look like a few hours post c-section 🗡 To anyone who thinks it's the easy way out, we'll try having a 6 inch gash in your abdomen like a gutted shark 🦈 who had the body parts of the surfer 🏄🏼 it ate retrieved! That's then sewn back together with fishing wire while it feels like your vital organs are trying to escape! I mean sure, everything is 🌈 and 🍭 till the spinal wears off! After that it's like you've been hit by a bus 🚌 which then backed over you just to make sure it didn't miss you the first time! If you don't time the Endone exactly before the previous lot wore off then you will most certainly know you are alive (while wishing you were dead) ☠️ and worst of all you'll feel as if you'll spend your entire life wearing nanna 👵 knickers up around your waist because the thought of anything settling in the canyon between your gut and pubic region is the stuff nightmares are made of 👻🙅🏼 Anyone who's ever had c section knows that you'll forever be dependant on your friends Nancy, Dr 90210 and Spanx because you cannot for the life of you get rise of the ditch that is left by the scar 🙄 But for all the skin tight Kookai dresses I bought while pregnant 🤰🏼 that now make me look like I have a Kangaroo pouch - I wouldn't change it! Because if it wasn't for the ability to deliver my babies 👶🏼 this way they might not be here today 🙌🏻 plus I recon getting cut from A to B sounds way worse 😷🤕

A post shared by ✖️ OLIVIA WHITE ✖️ (@houseofwhite_) on

23. The mom who asked her daughter to fake an injury so she could skip work.

I mean, she has a plan.

24. The mom who got caught humblebragging during the holidays.

25. The mom who knew just how to pump up her kid.

Clarity of intent is clear here.
Hopefully, as you reflect on the year that is ending, and the years to come, you’ll take a moment to reflect on all the beautiful moms in your life who know how to give kids a trolling.

