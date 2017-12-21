25 moms who hilariously owned their kids this year.

Moms get credit for a lot of things: birthing us, feeding us, being overall better than dads (sorry/not sorry), loving us in ways we often don’t deserve, and being great multi-taskers. However, moms don’t get nearly enough shine for their trolling abilities. When they really want to, moms can troll and own their kids with more fire than a Comedy Central Roast. Since have all of the ammo on the kids, it’s a beautiful sight to watch a mom flay her offspring (METAPHORICALLY).
While 2017 has been an endless hellscape in many ways, moms have transcended the hellscape and killed it in the realm of trolling their kids. So, in honor of hardworking moms across this great globe, and the end of this god forsaken year - we present to you some of the most hilarious moms of the year. They are presented in no particular order, so there will be NO fighting over numbering.
1. This mom who turned her child’s wall drawing into an art gallery.
2. The mom who loves her dog more than her children.
Can we blame her?!
3. The mom who shaded her daughter’s hair cut.
4. The mom who didn’t want to give her “do-nothing” kids credit.
She has a point.
5. The mom who compared her son’s dog to a tater tot.
I mean, they’re both cute.
6. The mom who is all about eating the booty like groceries.
7. This mom who has her priorities straight.
8. The mom who will only wake up her baby for Channing Tatum.
9. The mom who knows exactly how she likes her balloons.
10. The mom who trolled her daughter’s absurdly sensitive side.
11. The mom who refuses to waste her tears on food.
12. The mom who can’t resist some wordplay.
13. The moms who cosplayed as their sons.
14. The mom who instructed her kids on where to pee, VERY specifically.
15. The mom who took this Pulitzer Prize deserving Snapchat.
16. The mom who went blue with her breast cancer fundraiser.
17. The mom who knows how to make a hot buck.
18. The mom who unknowingly created a dirty family photo.
19. The troll who pretended to be a mom in a group text to start some drama.
20. The mom who dissed her son’s dating life.
21. The mom who is DONE with the mess.
22. This mom who kept it real with her C-section selfie.
23. The mom who asked her daughter to fake an injury so she could skip work.
24. The mom who got caught humblebragging during the holidays.
25. The mom who knew just how to pump up her kid.
Hopefully, as you reflect on the year that is ending, and the years to come, you’ll take a moment to reflect on all the beautiful moms in your life who know how to give kids a trolling.