25 parents share the wildest reasons their kids got in trouble at school. 'Mom's addicted to coke.'

In most cases, no parent is excited to find out their child got in trouble at school. Particularly, if it means you have to pause your day to pick your kid up from school.

However, not all trips to the principal's office are created equal. There are rare, beautiful times when a child gets in trouble for a bonkers and hilarious reason. Sometimes, it's a matter of a creative child who found the wrong outlet, while other times a child is already too good at getting what they want.

Whatever the reason, it's refreshing when you realize your kid got in trouble for being a clever weirdo rather than an actively disruptive student.

In a recent Reddit thread, parents shared the funniest reasons they had to pick up their kids from school, and these fully prove that kids are accidental geniuses.