25 parents share the wildest reasons their kids got in trouble at school. 'Mom's addicted to coke.'

In most cases, no parent is excited to find out their child got in trouble at school. Particularly, if it means you have to pause your day to pick your kid up from school.
Do you identify with these feelings?! If so, you can copy this link and share with your parent friends: https://some.ly/prFET8I/
However, not all trips to the principal's office are created equal. There are rare, beautiful times when a child gets in trouble for a bonkers and hilarious reason. Sometimes, it's a matter of a creative child who found the wrong outlet, while other times a child is already too good at getting what they want.
Whatever the reason, it's refreshing when you realize your kid got in trouble for being a clever weirdo rather than an actively disruptive student.
Want to share this card with your GoT buddy? Just copy and paste this link: https://some.ly/xTIAwQg/
In a recent Reddit thread, parents shared the funniest reasons they had to pick up their kids from school, and these fully prove that kids are accidental geniuses.
If this speaks to your soul, you can copy and paste the link to share with your family: https://some.ly/MMRvJz2/
1.eaterct's kid went commando.
"I was called to collect my son when he was in first grade because "he was being disrespectful to his classmates". They wouldn't explain. My son told me that Jeffrey pantsed him. That makes no sense. About an hour later the light bulb went on. "You didn't wear underwear today, did you?" Nope."
2. mulletamore's kid gave forgery a whirl.
"I was called in because the elementary school was going on a field that my son forgot to give me the permission slip for. He decided to give forgery a whirl. This was in first grade so the handwriting was awful. He also signed my name "Mom".
3. echeveria_rn's kid played a dangerous game.
"I got a phone call earlier this year from the school nurse, saying she was concerned because my son had passed out while in the lunch line. I went to pick him up and he seemed a little dazed, but ok. My kid couldn't remember anything about what happened beforehand, so I made an appointment with his pediatrician for an hour later."
"Right as we were getting ready to leave, he sheepishly said "mom, I just remembered that right before I passed out, we were playing a game to see who could turn their face the reddest."
"So, my kid had me thinking he had a brain tumor but no, he just held his breath until he passed out, and not a single other kid thought they should mention that to the teacher.
(Thanks for the gold!)"
4. Larsasnor's daughter made a chocolate bomb.
"When my daughter was in 2nd or 3rd grade, i got a call about a present she had brought to school. So, the night before, she asked to go to the store to buy some Rolos because it was her friends birthday. She wrapped them up, and put them in her back pack. I never saw her finish them up or i would have stopped her. She had wrapped each rolo in red paper, bundled a few together, put little black pipcleaner fuses on them, and attached a note that said "your the bomb". The school was not amused. I thought it was very clever though. There were no repercussions thankfully."
"Edit for picture of the rolo-bomb. http://imgur.com/0ApBd7L"
5. Redneckalligator almost didn't graduate because of forgery.
"In my senior year of highschool i was nearly not allowed to graduate and my family was called because I “forged” my own name, by writing in the guardian section of a permission slip (I was 18)"
6. hahahahthunk's kid got in trouble for saying "sexy."
"My kid got in huge trouble in kindergarten. A girl told the teacher he said the "S" word. He lost recess, they called me, it was a big deal. I went to pick him up and said, "So, what's the "S" word?" And he stared at his shoes and whispered, "sexy."
Yeah. Confirmed by the little tattletale, all of this was caused by "sexy."
7. echisholm knows a child with business acumen.
"Funniest one I've ever heard (my kid's surprisingly well-behaved. AT SCHOOL.) was a parent having to come get their kid after they were caught selling imaginary friends to the younger students for $1 a piece."
8. AbortRetryImplode got in trouble for a hilarious joking suggestion to a friend.
"I made the mistake of telling my stepdaughter about the professor I had in college that we knew never read our papers so it turned into a class game to fit ridiculous sentences and bad jokes into the middle of them to see if we'd ever get caught.
She apparently decided that was an amazing thing to do and I got called for a phone conference because she turned in a history paper that was chock full of awful puns that were not appreciated."
9. CrochetyNurse's mom accidentally turned her daughters blue.
"My mother was called to pick me and my twin sister up because we were turning blue. I think it was 4th grade. We felt fine though. It was only after she arrived that we all remembered she had put brand-new blue flannel sheets on our bed the night before.. apparently she hadn't washed them first.
Edit: Wow, silver! I've never had one of these before, I'm really honored."
10. IUseExtraCommas' classmate knew how to shut it down.
"In high school shop class, the teacher was upset at my friend because his work area was messy. The teacher said something like "would your mother tolerate this at home?" Kid responded "my mother is always at the bar." Teacher walked away.
I said "your mother works at the bar." He replied "got him to stop talking."
11. LilyKnightMcClellan's son has impeccable manners.
"I got a call that my son was sick and that I had to come pick him up. He was completely fine that morning. I asked the nurse, “he really can’t go back to class?” and she said, “he says he’s really sick.” Fine."
"I picked him up and on the walk home I asked what was up. He said he had to fart really badly and didn’t want to do it in class. I laughed and said ok."
"Two days later I get another call to pick him up. So I got him and it was for the same reason. I told him that it was funny once but that from now on, if he needed to fart in class, he should go to the bathroom lol."
12. coltwalk20's kid accidentally messed up some crucial song lyrics.
"Daycare - had to talk to the director because my son (3 or 4) told another kid I'm gonna f you up. Turns out he was singing Bruno Mars, "Uptown funk you up"."
13. AMHousewife's child got in trouble for not seeing a butterfly.
"My child's first grade teacher was upset that he had accidentally smooshed a butterfly on the playground at recess. When I got there my child was also missing his glasses. She hadn't noticed this."
14. badgermonkey007's kid's speech impediment often got misunderstood.
"My youngest had a slight speech impediment when he was at nursery, he would replace his S's with F's to approximate the sound. I had to have a chat with the Head at pick up time because I'd unthinkingly used the phrase 'so long suckers' when pulling away from some traffic lights the day before and he liked the sound of it so much he used it himself."
15. StinkyJockStrap got in trouble for their handwriting.
"My professor cited my mom because she said I was writing too slow and turned my test in right as the bell rang. My mom had to leave work early to hear about her child writing slow. The reason I was writing slow was because on my last test, I was docked points for handwriting. So this time I made sure I had the purtiest, most fanciest handwriting that teacher had ever seen. After that, the teacher stopped docking me points due to handwriting."
16. TheWiseOne1234 had the last word with their child's principal.
"That was in elementary school, early years. The principal called us and looked at us with a stern look of disapproval while telling us our son was using bad language. I then proceeded to explain to her that my wife and I only spoke French at home and we did not have television. The only English our son had ever heard was at school, so I asked her what she was going to do about it. It was one of the shortest conversations I ever had with a principal."
"Edit: thank you everybody for the lively discussion and interesting comments, I did not think it would get that much interest. It is obviously a very precious personal moment that my son and I will cherish forever. Glad you got a kick out of it :)"
"About the principal, as I recall, she suddenly remembered she had to do something urgently and the meeting was over before I could say anything else."
17. VerbableNouns got in trouble for hot sauce.
"In 7th grade one of my friends felt that he could handle some Dave's insanity sauce. Several of us chipped in and $60 was on the line if he could down a capfull for 5 minutes without food/water."
"I bought the bottle and showed him I had it in the middle of band practice. He swiped it from my hands he drank about 1/3 of the bottle. He immediately turned bright red and you could tell he regretted this decision. Doing his best to hold it down he went out into the hall and grabbed some water to try to alleviate the heat."
"It did not work and he vomited all over the floor, and we went down to the nurses' office. They called his father and told him to take him to the hospital to make sure he was okay. They went fishing instead.
My father was called to pick me up, and nothing ever really came of it. We let my friend have the $60."
18. JenJMLC got in trouble for climbing a tree.
"I was the kid and I was in third grade. I climbed on a tree (not even that high) and then I wanted to climb down.
A teacher who hated me saw me and told me to stay there and not to move. I told her it's no problem for me to come down. She insisted I stayed there and turned around to call the fire brigade to get me down. I had enough and climbed down anyway and then she called my mom because "it was my fault the fire brigade was called for no reason".
19. noelleptc's daughter is a true con artist.
"I was in an early morning college class and when I got out I realized I had missed calls, texts, and emails from my daughter's preschool. A voicemail said she had been throwing up and to please hurry and come get her. When I got to the school the receptionist showed me to a room where my daughter was sat with a trashcan on her lap. She told me my daughter kept announcing she was throwing up and then would cough and spit into the trashcan. She had no fever and was otherwise cheerful and talkative. I signed her out, got her outside and into my car where she jumped forward and kissed my cheek and told me she missed me and where would I like to go for lunch. That kid busted herself out of preschool to finagle a lunch date with me. It worked."
20. GloomyBaby4 got called into the principal's office for their bad makeup job.
"I was the child, in sixth grade (I was 12). I was in my emo phase and was wearing a lot of black eyeshadow from Claire's. I guess I wasn't so good at my makeup yet because they called my mom into the office to discuss my injuries and who was "hurting me" :\"
21. whattatwat666's son was too curious for Catholic school.
"My son went to a private catholic school from first grade through eighth grade. I had a nun call me one day because my son and a friend were having a peeing for distance contest in the bathroom and then another day I was called because my son was looking to see if the dictionary had the word “penis” in it. Both incidents were in the third grade."
22. thndrchld displayed dominance in the wildest way.
"When I was in 7th grade, I was an office runner. Basically, if your reading and writing skills were above a certain level, they'd let you skip reading class and just work in the office, getting kids whose parents had come for them, delivering messages; that sort of thing."
"Anyway, the kid next to me just wouldn't shut the fuck up. He kept rattling on and on and on and I'd had enough of it. I had a monster fart brewing, so I cocked my leg, locked eyes with him, told him to shut his mouth, and farted on him."
"Or... at least, that was the plan. Instead, I cocked my leg, locked eyes with him, told him to shut his mouth, and completely shit my pants in the most glorious fashion. This wasn't a little nugget. This was a full pants-load of chocolate pudding than ran down my leg and made a little puddle on the floor."
"Everything in the office goes dead silent, and there's no mistaking what's just happened. The kid just stared at me with absolute horror in his eyes."
"Without looking away from him, I raised my hand and said "Miss (office lady's name - I don't remember). I think I need to call my mom." I went home, took a bath, threw the pants away, and came back the next day. The kid was seated on the opposite side of the room from me and I never had a problem with him again. He feared and respected me from then on."
23. lambda419's son couldn't contain himself.
"My son (14, 8th grade) during class change walked into the boy's bathroom, put his hands over his head and while thrusting his hips in a humping motion told all the other boys in the room to "Protect your buttholes gentlemen, here I come!". The funniest part about it all, that exact same description was jotted down on the write up slip. Even the principal couldn't stop laughing.
Edit: Thanks for the silver. My first."
24. Raze321 accidentally wore a profane shirt to school.
"When I was in 2nd grade I had a shirt that we got as a hand-down from a friend of my mom's with braille on the front. Apparently no one ever took the time to figure out what it said, but there was a translator/key on the sleeve so I sat down and translated the word on the front one letter at a time while in class:
F - U - C - K - O - F - F
"Oh my", I said."
"I knew this was a bad word so I told my teacher and apologized. I wasn't in trouble, but my parents were called and asked to come bring in a new shirt while I waited in the office. My
principleprincipal thought it was hilarious, apparently."
"We had a classmate who was partially blind, I'm unsure if she had vision enough to see my shirt but she did know braille. I believe that is one of the reasons I had to wait in the office, though."
25. Stillwindows95 accidentally terrified their own mother.
"Not a parent but as a kid when I got Pokemon yellow I was so god damn into it that when we went out for lunch one day at school, I got inside this huge bush that was practically hollow inside, it was among a load of other large bushes and trees at the side of the school field and rarely ever was entered by students because we weren’t really allowed."
"So I sat there for hours playing Pokemon and when I came out it was 3pm (school closed at 3.30) I had been in there since 12.30 and my mother was at the school and was freaking out because she thought they let me leave the school alone."