25 people who confidently posted an incorrect opinion and got shut down by facts.

We've all met that person who is loudly confident about hot takes that are factually incorrect.

While it's one thing to disagree with someone on ideology, it's another entirely when someone is loudly spreading easily debunked misinformation to anyone who will listen.

With the increasing ideological polarization across social media, the extreme gaps between what people believe can feel expansive, but that doesn't mean we should forgo fact-checking in debates. Sometimes, the most satisfying exchanges on the internet end in a simple fact-check, a mic drop that can't really be one-upped.

The subreddit Confidently Incorrect is a gold mine of screenshots of people getting shut down for their loud, bad takes. So if you crave schadenfreude, or a good fact-fueled burn, then this list is just what the doctor ordered.