25 people who tried to look smarter than everyone but it backfired.

Hanging out with someone who is genuinely smart and curious about the world is wonderful.

The most brilliant people are invested in learning for learning's sake, and can hold interesting conversations with people from all walks of life. And while there are people who wield their knowledge to appear intimidating, the brightest people know they have a lot left to learn.

Unfortunately, for every person who is genuinely smart and engaging, there are others who are far more interested in appearing superior than learning anything.

The most faux-intellectual pretentious people will pull out a five dollar word to flex regardless of whether it fits the conversation. They'll prize correcting someone over enjoying a joke, and find a way to prop themselves up at whatever cost, even when it means they end up alienating everyone in the process.

Needless to say, few feelings of schadenfreude are more satisfying than witnessing a pretentious person choke on their own superiority complex.