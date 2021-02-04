25 people share behind-the-scenes movie facts that most people don’t know.

The end-product of a popular movie often appears polished and professional, but the realities behind our favorite (and least favorite) films are often full of drama, stops and starts, and unexpected obstacles.

A little bit of background information can add more depth and humor to the movie viewing experience, and in many cases it reveals a lot about the actors and crew.

In a popular Reddit thread, people shared their favorite behind-the-scenes movie facts.

1. From GrinningPariah:

Fight Club was filmed in chronological order, and throughout the filming Edward Norton put himself on a near-starvation diet and avoided the sun, while Brad Pitt spent a lot of time at the gym and in tanning salons. The end result is we see Tyler Durden getting stronger and healthier while the narrator withers away.