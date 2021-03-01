25 people share the deepest question a child has casually asked them.

Children live in a constant state of questioning. Every day they're presented with an avalanche of new information, on top of the basic human skills they're rapidly developing.

While many adults have become numb to the basic stimulation of day-to-day life and the questions it raises, children are in the thick of it, feeding every curiosity that comes to mind. Which is to say, kids often ask the best and most profound questions without even trying.

In a popular Reddit thread, people shared the best question they've ever heard a kid ask, and it may spark some questions in you.

1. From OP: