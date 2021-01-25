25 people share life lessons that they unfortunately know from experience.

Learning a lesson the hard way is sometimes the most effective, albeit painful, method...

While most of us wish we could prevent our loved ones from enduring the same mistakes we made with our wise words and advice alone, sometimes people have to learn complicated lessons about life and love all by themselves. Diving into a risk and falling flat, or going against your gut and striking out can be difficult, but often necessary. Don't bet all of your savings on a presidential election when the cadidates are a qualified woman and a reality star millionaire, kids! Just don't do it!

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What things do you unfortunately know from experience?" people who learned lessons the hard way were ready to share.

You cannot love someone into loving you. - ToMyShadowyFriend

Set your boundaries early and clearly. - aiyahhjoeychow

