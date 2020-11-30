While it feels simultaneously like everything and nothing happened in 2020 and it's still March yet also approximately two decades have gone by since April, the year is shockingly almost over.It's hard to believe that we've officially hit the end of 2020 and there were only about two months where we could go outside without a mask, hug strangers, and dance in a crowded, loud indoor bar. The holidays definitely look and feel different this year as many families have decided to celebrate virtually, sharing a Thanksgiving dinner through Zoom squares and virtual backgrounds. And while all of 2020's problems won't miraculously go away when the clock strikes midnight on New Year's Day, the spirit of the holiday season is still very much alive in that many people are taking the time to reflect on what they learned from this overall garbage-fire of a year.Whether it was a new skill or hobby you finally had time to learn, the value of spending time with family, the courage to quit an unhealthy habit, or a total change to your job or daily routine--2020 forced a lot of change for everyone. So, when a Reddit user asked, "What has this year made you learn about yourself?" people were ready to share the lessons 2020 taught them.1. That my lifestyle is almost identical to a quarantine. - FonkyChonyMonky 2. How much of a chunk of my money I spend on recreational pursuits. Without that avenue available, my bank account has swelled. - stupidlyugly 3. That i don't really have hobbies/passions. I thought with all the extra time i'd end up doing more, but i did even less than usual. - tactlesspillow 4. I touch my face a lot - LydiaAgain 5. I like people more than I thought I did and I will be saying yes to more invitations when it's over - Cherrynotastripper 6. That I'm not introverted enough to basically stay in isolation for six months and still feel fine about it. I may hate commuting and open offices and being around people a lot, but I guess I still need at least some social contact. - cheat-master30 7. There is such a thing as spending too much time with your family - TheNameisPippen 8. I’ve got a lot of love to give and no one to give it to. - vanilla978 9. That human contact, like a hug, is important. That everyone around you is also struggling with problems, and being kind sometimes has a profound impact on people's lives. And that people act like a bunch of nuts when an epidemic spreads. - salimeero 10. That even tho I can normally meet my friends only a few times a year, I really need those few times - Ozana_854 11. That I really hate household chores and I am a bad cook - Complete_Attention64 12. I should appreciate essential workers more. I’m a nurse but HOLY F*CK do I appreciate grocery workers, mechanics, mail carriers, and everyone in a sector that a Karen will ask for your manager. My parents were essential workers (grocery and garbage workers). I was embarrassed to tell people growing up. Now I wear that with pride because they worked so damn hard to raise me and my siblings. - HookerofMemoryLane 13. That I need to stop trying to help people who won't help themselves. - pozmic 14. That we really don’t value things until they’re gone. - squad_of_squirrels 15. I want to have a career in music, and not being able to perform made me realize that :) - RogersPurpleShoes 16. That I'm pretty f*cking awesome. - High_n_tight_77 17. How much I love myself actually, this year I finally started truly building myself. - c00ki3_Krom 18. I learned to go running everyday, I learned to work 9 hours a day, I learned that it was my thoughts that determine the quality of my life. - MissPiggyWasABadPig 19. I need structure to find motivation. - AnderHolka 20. That I need to go outside. I’ve always been more of an inside person but now that I never need to leave my house it turns out that it drives me crazy. I go on walks all the time now and really appreciate the time I spend outdoors. - Evie_258 21. That I'm happier than I've been in a long time, despite not being able to see people a whole lot. - sophzv 22. I have 3 real friends - guitarguru_7 23. I'm pretty good at painting walls. - astheskyfalls 24. I realized that I love learning - _elliotsama 25. That I give a bit too much to others. You should always be able to meet halfway somehow with the people you keep around. - jadailey3