25 people share the 'tipping point' with their ex partners. Always check the attic.

Every relationship has its tipping point before the Titanic fully crashes into an iceberg. Some of them are long, drawn out red flags that embed themselves so fully in the relationship you can barely trace it until after the fact.

Others are so overtly toxic you wonder how you got into that position in the first place. Regardless of how dramatic or seemingly subtle the harbinger was, hindsight is always 20/20, and it's exponentially easier to honestly examine dynamics once you're in the clear.

In a recent Reddit thread, people shared the tipping points with their ex partners, and the answers range from deeply familiar to downright cinematic.

1. O-shi found out their partner was living a lie.

"First and last tipping point, they were married to a whole other person."

2. Practicing_Heathen's partner couldn't shake the addiction.

"His crack addiction reared its ugly head - after he was clean for more than a year."

3. _Silly_Wizard_'s wife changed her tune after she got sober.