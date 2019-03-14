25 people share the 'tipping point' with their ex partners. Always check the attic.

Every relationship has its tipping point before the Titanic fully crashes into an iceberg. Some of them are long, drawn out red flags that embed themselves so fully in the relationship you can barely trace it until after the fact.
Others are so overtly toxic you wonder how you got into that position in the first place. Regardless of how dramatic or seemingly subtle the harbinger was, hindsight is always 20/20, and it's exponentially easier to honestly examine dynamics once you're in the clear.
In a recent Reddit thread, people shared the tipping points with their ex partners, and the answers range from deeply familiar to downright cinematic.
1. O-shi found out their partner was living a lie.
"First and last tipping point, they were married to a whole other person."
2. Practicing_Heathen's partner couldn't shake the addiction.
"His crack addiction reared its ugly head - after he was clean for more than a year."
3. _Silly_Wizard_'s wife changed her tune after she got sober.
"When she finally started to sober up from the years' worth of prescription meds and immediately said "I don't want to be married anymore."
Edit: it's been requested that ages be given to provide some context.
In my case, the divorce was about 10 years ago."
"We married at 25, divorced at 29. (We had about six good months between the wedding and her ailments presenting. Two years of ever-more-potent prescription medication. A brief period of sobering up, then close to two years of separation leading to the divorce.)"
4. Uglyeye's partner refused to take the first step towards wellness.
"I got tired of carrying her to bed after her nightly binge drinking. Also, her complete denial of being an alcoholic and refusing to get help."
5. stressedinsocal was with a manipulator.
"She started telling me how she had to defend me to my friends after I had to miss watching a show with them to go into work. My friends told me that wasn't true and she spent the entire time shit talking me."
6. CinnamonSong faced a series of unfortunate tipping points.
"He was on a 5 day bender ignoring every single one of my messages until I said "I'm leaving you" then he said he was gonna kill himself if I leave him (Something he said everytime I tried to leave). I simply said "okay" blocked him and sent an ambulance to his house. When the ambulance got there his friend sent me a ton of abusive messages saying why the fuck would you do that ect. Turns out the paramedics walked in on her sucking his dick."
7. filthy_pikey's partner had a bad case of ex longing.
"She wouldn't stop sleeping with her ex boyfriend and then decided to marry him. She told me this via text."
8. superpotatochip87's ex was an animal abuser.
"Turns out my ex kept a cat locked in the attic for several years. Changed the litter boxes about once a month and gave her food/water every couple of days. He didn't really give a shit about her. He didnt have AC so went I went up to check on her I was pouring sweat and had to leave within 5 minutes. I confronted him about her treatment and got the response "It's just a cat." I dont know why he even had her in the first place."
"I told him the next week that I was taking her to give her a better home and he pretty much said do whatever, once again "she's just a cat". She's 20 years old now and lives with me. She was hesitant of any signs of affection at first but is now the sweetest thing."
"Oh, also he was seeing someone else while we were still together. I was struggling with some mental issues and he told me to "go fix myself" but that's another story."
9. PumpkinLaserSpice's ex interrupted a sweet moment with threats.
"He and I had this moment, lying on the bed, listening to some music, in my room, while the sun was setting, the city buzzing away below us, after a long day and I felt this wholesome feeling, like I knew where I belonged. And right then and there, he looks at me and said: "if you ever leave me, I'm gonna make your life a fucking hell."
Guess I belonged far far away from him."
"EDIT: As to whether he actually fulfilled his promise: the break up was ugly (as expected) and painful (we did love each other at some point), but it was the right thing to do, as I was unhappy and could not see a future together. During the break up he changed from begging me to stay to calling me every name in the book, threatening suicide etc. And in the year after he continued to write emails from different Email accounts he created (even under MY name!? That was fucking weird...) to stay true to his words. I didn't read most of them and at some point he stopped. My life after the break up was beautiful, tough, like a huge burden had lifted. So i guess... no, but he tried."
10. TheSaucyScapula's ex manipulated through withholding.
"We were doing long distance and had been having problems for a long time and had been trying to work through them (or staying together despite how overdue a break up was, whichever). Anyways, I flew home to visit him for his bday and felt like I was going to have a panic attack the whole time I was there. We had some fun and didn’t fight a ton, but I was super tense. Finally, I get back and it just felt like such a relief. A couple months later, he was just about to visit me and we got in a fight and he threatened to cancel his trip and not come, something he did frequently when he visited. At first I argued against the idea but then actually considered it and realized what a weight off it was."
11. lunchladyshand's ex had a plan that bordered on kidnapping.
"He told me he had to go to Minnesota for a couple months on business but actually bought a house there and was planning on tricking me into moving there with him."
"He flew me out to visit a couple weeks after he left and took me to do all the fun things... He pointed out all of the great job opportunities in the area, and the great schools for kids. A few more weeks and I visit him again and it's the same thing, but he's lined up an interview for me at a brewery he knows I like this time, and tells me he thinks we should move there. I told him there was zero chance of me moving to Minnesota and he freaked out and told me he already bought us a house."
12. Zoelizart's partner was financially using them.
"Month after month after month, excuses why he couldn't pay rent. And yet he would spend all his income on eating out, online gaming memberships, etc. Would also try to guilt trip me into getting him stuff constantly. 1 day we went to visit relatives in another state during the week before xmas and my uncle snapped. He told him off about how he's manipulative and can see that what he does has dragged me down as a serious burden. I didn't attempt to intervene, he was absolutely right. And after we left, ex bitched me out for not stepping up for him. We broke up the day after and suddenly I felt like I could breathe again."
13. kerill333's ex was a straight up control freak.
"Standing in the kitchen early in the morning trying to work out if I would get more told off for taking my boyfriend (now ex) 's tea up in the wrong mug (not his favourite one), or for making a noise washing up his favourite one. Fucking narcissist control freak with misophonia."
14. misterbondpt's partner couldn't handle his success.
"We went to a new country for both of us (Netherlands, I'm Portuguese she's Polish). I got a job, she didn't. She became pissed and started stressing. I got a better job, she got an average one, stress continued. So, in order to get an even better job she applied to work in ANOTHER country (Italy). Got accepted and soon our relationship was over."
15. mickeyparkes's ex was a true stinker.
"He told me his ex was the only person he’d miss WWE Monday Night Raw for."
16. robrtsmtn's ex had a violent streak and needed professional help.
"First wife, and this is in total retrospect. She was the one who finally bailed due to her mental health issues. The scary part was that she shot my dog because she "did not like him". I heard later she shot her next husband's dog because it got out of the yard while she was late for work and didn't have time to chase it. Both husband #2 and I just concluded we were both lucky we got out of relationships with her alive."
17. Priamosish experienced the gradual and painful relationship death many of us have lived through.
"I wish there had been a tipping point, but our relationship just died a very slow death because she had gradually been losing interest."
18. bluegnatcatcher's long-term girlfriend was dating another man.
"We had been together for 5 years. She started dating someone else for the last 5 months of our relationship. I work night shift as a police officer and I only found out because I realized I left something at home when I left for work and went home to get it around midnight and this random guy was sleeping in my bed and my girlfriend was no where to be found (she was making a run to Walgreens)."
19. JohNomsYou at least got a friend out of her ex's infidelity.
"He was going out during the night to see two other girls. TWO. And when I saw him during the morning he would be tired as hell (because obviously he was out) and tell me he had sleeping issues. I found out he was cheating on me with the two girls when they both saw me hugging him and went to scream at me. For the karma part, the three of us agreed to leave him and not talk to him again, and I'm still a friend with one of them."
20. KBE952's ex was a straight up abuser.
"She would threaten me with physical violence and self harm for years if I ever left her, I was made to choose between my friends or her, certain threats made if I'd choose friends over her etc. having to be in contact with her at all times if I wasn't with her, going through my phone and years of messages with my closest friends whilst I'm asleep etc, deciding who I could follow on Instagram, be friends with on Facebook based off how attractive they were or if she deemed them as a 'threat' etc. even if they were long term friends - Makes me feel sick thinking about it all again."
"Crazy shit. I was younger and didn't realise how abusive she really was - lost a lot of friends because of her."
"She eventually did another one of her 'fake' break ups and I decided not to crawl back to the person that would always tell me that no one else would ever love me etc. said "Okay, I'll pick up my stuff tomorrow" or something along those lines and then she obviously freaked out realising I wasn't falling for her tricks and playing into her usual games. Haven't seen or heard from her in four years now."
21. Internet_Personality found out the truth on Facebook.
"Turns out she never actually left her ex-boyfriend and I found out when she blew up about me adding a picture of us together to my Facebook."
22. DoucheBaggins12's ex needed addiction counseling.
"She just kept getting drunk and going crazy. I had to call the police on her because she took a bunch of pills when I left during one of her binges. She would call me at night often, drunk as hell and yell at me, and then threaten to cut herself when I refused to come over at 1 in the morning. She still drinks to this day."
23. Nebraska_Fat_Adam's ex was into illegally edgy sex.
"She pulled a knife on me during intercourse."
24. morpheusquestionmark's ex had a lot going on, all bad.
"Threw a frying pan at my head, ducked it. Started telling me she was going to call the police and accuse me of hitting her."
25. wseibert's ex had sex with his friend.
"When she had my friends dick inside her."