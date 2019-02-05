25 people share their most petty pet peeves. Hell is other people.

We all have ridiculous behaviors that fill us with the rage of a thousand boiling suns. In many cases, these behaviors aren't actually that bad in themselves, and our anger is somewhat irrational. But that doesn't stop something as benign as someone slapping their lips loudly after a meal, or singing along with the radio off-tune from spiraling us into a homicidal state.

After all, the world is hard and exhausting, and sometimes it would just be nice if people weren't so annoying.

In a recent Twitter thread the writer Alex Segura prompted his followers to share their most petty pet peeves, and the people delivered.

Please tell me your ultimate, petty AF pet peeve. — Alex Segura (@alex_segura) February 3, 2019

First though, he kicked it off with a few of his own:

Here’s one: when someone texts you to let you know they’ve emailed or called immediately after, even though it’s not even close to an emergency or urgent. — Alex Segura (@alex_segura) February 3, 2019