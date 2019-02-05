25 people share their most petty pet peeves. Hell is other people.

We all have ridiculous behaviors that fill us with the rage of a thousand boiling suns. In many cases, these behaviors aren't actually that bad in themselves, and our anger is somewhat irrational. But that doesn't stop something as benign as someone slapping their lips loudly after a meal, or singing along with the radio off-tune from spiraling us into a homicidal state.
After all, the world is hard and exhausting, and sometimes it would just be nice if people weren't so annoying.
In a recent Twitter thread the writer Alex Segura prompted his followers to share their most petty pet peeves, and the people delivered.
First though, he kicked it off with a few of his own:
The pet peeves are still rolling in, so it's not too late for you to add your two cents (or whichever amount of cents you have). In the meantime, I've gathered 25 of people's most petty pet peeves to make the rest of us feel less grumpy in comparison.
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
10.
11.
12.
13.
14.
15.
16.
17.
18.
19.
20.
21.
22.
23.
24.
25.