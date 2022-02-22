25 people share uncreative tattoos that we should all retire.

As long as you're happy with your permanent ink, it shouldn't matter what anyone else thinks. Unfortunately, there are some tattoo choices that some passionate people believe should be forever removed from the flash sheets...

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What tattoos scream 'I have no creativity?'" people were ready to debate some of the most popular tattoos or least inventive choices. R.I.P., infinity symbols on the wrist and dolphins on the ankle...

1.

I have 2 flying birds on my ankle lol I feel like I belong to this category… - Ineshka2k

2.

Monster energy drink logo - Fuzzolo

3.

Saw a young guy with "I'm different." on his upper arm. - freerangephoenix

4.

"Live. Laugh. Love." Usually on a foot, ankle, or side of the torso. - EMPulseKC

5.

Remember the mustache tattoos that everyone was getting on the side of their fingers?