25 people share uncreative tattoos that we should all retire.

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What tattoos scream 'I have no creativity?'" people were ready to debate some of the most popular tattoos or least inventive choices. R.I.P., infinity symbols on the wrist and dolphins on the ankle...
I have 2 flying birds on my ankle lol I feel like I belong to this category… - Ineshka2k
Monster energy drink logo - Fuzzolo
Saw a young guy with "I'm different." on his upper arm. - freerangephoenix
"Live. Laugh. Love." Usually on a foot, ankle, or side of the torso. - EMPulseKC
Remember the mustache tattoos that everyone was getting on the side of their fingers?
What happened to those people? - CHUNKY_BLOODY_QUEEFS