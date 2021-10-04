25 posts from people trying very hard to be tough.

There are a lot of different ways to be a tough person.

Some people are tough because they consistently make the right decisions, even when it's hard, and quickly learn to navigate all the complicated parts of living with integrity. Others are tough because they had to learn how to defend and protect themselves early on, both physically and emotionally, and that knowledge has carried into the ways they frame every aspect of their lives.

But absolutely no one is truly tough because they start fights for no reason, posture loudly in random contexts, or get into unnecessary conflict online.

The I Am Very Bad*ss subreddit is dedicated to documenting and roasting people who try too hard to be tough, and as evidenced by even this handful of posts, it's a wild ride.

1.