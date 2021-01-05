25 screenshots of entitled people getting called out or left on read.

The world is teeming with entitled people who don't truly consider how their attitude disrespects others, or the inconveniences they put others through.

Ideally, being alive longer would help people become more empathetic and full of gratitude, but that's not how it works for everyone. When polite boundary setting and confrontation fails, sometimes the only way to deal with an entitled person is by putting them on blast.

Unsurprisingly, the internet in all its vastness has become an ocean full of receipts exposing the most entitled among us. If you often find yourself bumping up against mega entitled folks, it can be cathartic to remember you're not alone in your frustration.

1.