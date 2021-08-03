17 times celebrities and influencers were caught Photoshopping their Instagram pics.

We all know that Instagram is full of filters and manipulative photography, but it's easy to forget just how far our feeds get from reality.

While everyone posts their filtered highlight reel, few have more polished and enviable profiles than Instagram influencers. Regardless of whether they stumbled into internet fame, they professionally promote products, or they work as a travel blogger, influencers often have a lavish and glamorous online presence that thrives on creating FOMO

During the daily scroll, it's far too easy to compare our bodies and lives to those of influencers, noting the gap between our sweats and couch routine and the images of strangers doing the splits on beaches across the world. But, it's crucial to remember that for every photo posted online, there's a camera roll full of rejected photos, a bevy of filters used, and in some cases a full photoshop job.