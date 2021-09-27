25 times moms got called out by other moms for a weird or disturbing post.

Being a mom is not for the faint of heart. There are all the regular pressures of adulthood and navigating the world as a woman, but now you have a heaping responsibility of protecting your kids, and more specifically, finding the lines between protecting them and letting them fend for themselves.

While there is certainly no one-size-fits-all way to be a mother, there are definitely ways to not be a mother. Helicopter parenting, while common enough, is one of the surefire ways to eventually alienate your kids, and rub other parents the wrong way. Similarly, forcing your kids to eschew all modern medicine or hygiene rituals is another way to make their life harder, and weird out your peers.

In most cases, the best person to call out a helicopter mom is another mom with a less invasive parenting style. Unsurprisingly, the internet is full of cringe-inducing posts and comments from moms who got put on blast. Here is just the tip of the iceberg.