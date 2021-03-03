25 times someone got roasted online and had no comeback.

Properly roasting someone is nothing short of an art form. You know a roast is fire when it's so specific, descriptive, and on-the-nose that it both hurts your feelings and earns your respect all at the same time. A scathing roast joke doesn't even have to be directed at you to hurt your feelings, if its cutting enough, it'll instill the fear of God in you and make you pray that person never comes for your life.

But also, when you're the one slinging out fire roasts, there is nothing more satisfying then getting shocked and impressed responses from any and all who will listen.

So, whether you're looking to brush up your roast game, or you just enjoy watching others feel the heat, these roasts should tick your boxes.

1.