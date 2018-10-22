25 tweets about voting on Nov. 6th that could literally save us all.

These are scary times we're living in and it's not just because Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson are two ultra-hot and talented rich people who still couldn't make love work. If you're not planning to vote in the midterms on Tuesday, November 6th, be prepared to get dragged.

You know things are serious when even Taylor Swift, queen of universal feelings, has decided to divide her fans:

Many people realize how desperate the situation is, and they've even been resorting to celebrity gossip clickbait to try and trick people into registering. If you're planning to choose not to vote, prepare for the consequences. Every voice matters!

1.

Me during a home invasion and the burglar tells me they haven’t registered to vote pic.twitter.com/nKLARcDe95 — Sofi 🎃 LaLonde (@SofiLaLonde) October 19, 2018

2.