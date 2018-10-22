25 tweets about voting on Nov. 6th that could literally save us all.

These are scary times we're living in and it's not just because Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson are two ultra-hot and talented rich people who still couldn't make love work. If you're not planning to vote in the midterms on Tuesday, November 6th, be prepared to get dragged.
You know things are serious when even Taylor Swift, queen of universal feelings, has decided to divide her fans:
I’m writing this post about the upcoming midterm elections on November 6th, in which I’ll be voting in the state of Tennessee. In the past I’ve been reluctant to publicly voice my political opinions, but due to several events in my life and in the world in the past two years, I feel very differently about that now. I always have and always will cast my vote based on which candidate will protect and fight for the human rights I believe we all deserve in this country. I believe in the fight for LGBTQ rights, and that any form of discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender is WRONG. I believe that the systemic racism we still see in this country towards people of color is terrifying, sickening and prevalent. I cannot vote for someone who will not be willing to fight for dignity for ALL Americans, no matter their skin color, gender or who they love. Running for Senate in the state of Tennessee is a woman named Marsha Blackburn. As much as I have in the past and would like to continue voting for women in office, I cannot support Marsha Blackburn. Her voting record in Congress appalls and terrifies me. She voted against equal pay for women. She voted against the Reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act, which attempts to protect women from domestic violence, stalking, and date rape. She believes businesses have a right to refuse service to gay couples. She also believes they should not have the right to marry. These are not MY Tennessee values. I will be voting for Phil Bredesen for Senate and Jim Cooper for House of Representatives. Please, please educate yourself on the candidates running in your state and vote based on who most closely represents your values. For a lot of us, we may never find a candidate or party with whom we agree 100% on every issue, but we have to vote anyway. So many intelligent, thoughtful, self-possessed people have turned 18 in the past two years and now have the right and privilege to make their vote count. But first you need to register, which is quick and easy to do. October 9th is the LAST DAY to register to vote in the state of TN. Go to vote.org and you can find all the info. Happy Voting! 🗳😃🌈
Many people realize how desperate the situation is, and they've even been resorting to celebrity gossip clickbait to try and trick people into registering. If you're planning to choose not to vote, prepare for the consequences. Every voice matters!
1.
Me during a home invasion and the burglar tells me they haven’t registered to vote pic.twitter.com/nKLARcDe95— Sofi 🎃 LaLonde (@SofiLaLonde) October 19, 2018
2.
“Screaming at people to vote doesn’t make people vote more, Kosoko.”— Ko-spook-o Hackson 😱 (@KosokoJackson) October 21, 2018
Then fucking vote and I’ll stop screaming.
Seriously, if you don’t vote because there is “no perfect candidate”, you’re a major part of the problem.https://t.co/HBz2SDnRMC
3.
Word has it that 125 million Americans eligible to vote will NOT be voting in the midterms. DON'T YOU BE ONE OF THEM!!! WANT A BETTER LIFE? A HIGHER MINIMUM WAGE? EDUCATE YOURSELF ON FEDERAL, STATE AND LOCAL RACES AND FIND OUT WHO'S GONNA GIVE YOU THAT! AND DO YOUR DUTY!!— Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) October 17, 2018
4.
Just 20% of people age 18-29 voted in the last midterms in 2014.— MSNBC (@MSNBC) October 18, 2018
A familiar face is trying to increase that number this time around: former President Obama. https://t.co/7v9zDp2NB6
5.
Anybody thinking about not voting in midterms because POTUS is all that matters needs to know that Governors, Secretaries of State and Senators decide who gets to vote. We have to win November 6th!— Eric Alexander (@ericthered88) October 21, 2018
6.
How you’re gonna look complaining about the government but not voting in the midterm elections. pic.twitter.com/4C6HnOIuVp— sean luhmann (@seanaldss) October 21, 2018
7.
White people nearly voted Everything Bagel with Cream Cheese as the new Lay’s flavor.— Langston Kerman (@LangstonKerman) October 21, 2018
I’m not putting any faith in how they’ll vote for the midterms.
8.
Please do not listen to polls that say Dems have a commanding lead in the midterms. Vote. We do not have this in the bag. Vote. Staying home is not an option. Over and over, a handful of votes make the difference. Vote.— Catherynne Valente (@catvalente) October 21, 2018
November 6th. It's the end or the beginning. Choose. Vote.
9.
We just walked hundreds of people through the streets of Indiana to go vote. With your help we can make sure we have the highest turnout for a midterm election in history. pic.twitter.com/ifj0xOGqvY— Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) October 20, 2018
10.
Remember remember the 6th of November.#Midterms #Midterms2018 #VoteCommonGood #vote pic.twitter.com/btzdWZbRil— Michael Racine (@Mundane_Egg) October 22, 2018
11.
me making sure my friends are registered to vote for the midterms nov. 6 pic.twitter.com/tCSEYfPjTg— paige (@isnotpaige) October 22, 2018
12.
Your vote in the upcoming midterms will make a difference in the rights of the transgender and LGBTQ community. #DontNotVote 🏳️🌈 #MakeItStop— Rise Against (@riseagainst) October 22, 2018
13.
.@JaneFonda shares why everyone should vote: "You can't complain if you're not voting and trying to do something about it." #VoteYourView— The View (@TheView) October 4, 2018
Get registered to vote ➡️ https://t.co/JMDEACfGHR pic.twitter.com/DHYZB1RwSp
14.
To #Millenials who are considering NOT voting...— TheDoktur (@SmikeCarl) October 20, 2018
If you #DontVote … then #ShutUp!
You don't get to complain if you throw away your most important right.
15.
The midterms are not about Hillary excusing Bill’s intern sex, Elizabeth Warren’s Native American DNA, or any other wacky bullshit trying to distract you this month. Drink your damn Pumpkin Spice whatever and focus on one thing. Voting Trump back to irrelevance.— Jeremy Newberger (@jeremynewberger) October 16, 2018
16.
When your friends tell you they're not voting during the midterms pic.twitter.com/QYuZ5Ubu3o— Issa me Maria (@The_Good_Nugget) October 20, 2018
17.
I changed the cabin air filter in my car and yikes, it was a bit gross looking— Adam Gorestab Killmurder Frightenscare The 666th (@KineticSquirrel) October 13, 2018
On the left, your lungs
On the right, your lungs on Not Voting in the Midterms pic.twitter.com/zDMfaZcnpC
18.
Guys, listen to your friend Billy. We’ve got 2 1/2 weeks til Election Day. Early voting has started in many places. Your tweets aren’t enough. Even ur own vote, while necessary, isn’t enough. Don’t sit on the sidelines hoping someone else does the work. GET YOUR FRIENDS TO VOTE.— billy eichner (@billyeichner) October 20, 2018
19.
Hey!— It's fall and like such as (@p00fter) October 17, 2018
Are you a Millennial? With Millennial ass friends?
Did you know almost 2/3 of us don't fucking vote?
Sick of the shit you see in the news and politicians bending to the whim of 68-year-olds?
Reach out to everyone you know that's in your age group.
And get them to VOTE.
20.
I don’t want the club of people that have been affected by gun violence to get any bigger than it already is.— Vote November 6th (@davidhogg111) October 15, 2018
I don’t want to see hundreds of hands go up when I ask who knows someone that has been shot.
I don’t want my friends to continue to face gun violence.
I want peace.
21.
The president of the United States is more interested in trying to intimidate Americans who might not support Republicans from voting than in encouraging all Americans to exercise their right to vote. https://t.co/PGbyT5S6kR— Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) October 22, 2018
22.
You bought a MegaMillions ticket. You rushed right out there and grabbed one in the hopes that it could make your life better. Even though you might not win, you thought it was worth a shot anyway, right?— MarathonBear (@scott_brawley) October 22, 2018
It should be the same with voting.
23.
Making a midterm election ballot cheat sheet, so that when my friends say they're not going to vote because they don't know who to vote for, they can look at the document and inform themselves on the candidates.— Julia 🇵🇷 (@JuliaBearr) September 24, 2018
24.
Don't even get us started on what happens to the marshmallows when you don't vote. pic.twitter.com/RbM9kytpoP— Vote Utah (@ElectionsUtah) October 22, 2018
25.
I will be using my one vote to stop the destruction of our country, will you?#Vote #VoteThemOut #VoteBlue #BlueWave #Resist pic.twitter.com/qxUBJeEBa7— Good JuJu (@SharedMotivati1) October 22, 2018
Get out and vote!