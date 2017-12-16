25 tweets about Secret Santa that perfectly capture the holiday work struggle.

The concept of secret Santa sounds fun, coworkers get to exchange gifts in a low pressure format that gives space for everything from gag gifts to actually thoughtful gifts. However, the reality of secret Santa is often a lot more stressful and underwhelming than it should be. Rather than having a fun and flirty exchange of low-pressure gifts with a coworker, you find yourself saddled with the task of buying a present good enough no one will label you cheap without breaking the bank on a risk.

While some people still love the tradition, there are plenty of people on Twitter who are ready to put secret Santa to rest, or at least put a new spin on the office tradition.

So, in the spirit of the holidays, here are 25 tweets that perfectly sum up the secret Santa struggle.

1. This dreamy secret santa alternative.

be ur own secret santa with ambien and amazon — Ted Travelstead (@trumpetcake) December 16, 2017

2. This brilliant way to get back at an annoying coworker.