25 tweets about Secret Santa that perfectly capture the holiday work struggle.

The concept of secret Santa sounds fun, coworkers get to exchange gifts in a low pressure format that gives space for everything from gag gifts to actually thoughtful gifts. However, the reality of secret Santa is often a lot more stressful and underwhelming than it should be. Rather than having a fun and flirty exchange of low-pressure gifts with a coworker, you find yourself saddled with the task of buying a present good enough no one will label you cheap without breaking the bank on a risk.
While some people still love the tradition, there are plenty of people on Twitter who are ready to put secret Santa to rest, or at least put a new spin on the office tradition.
So, in the spirit of the holidays, here are 25 tweets that perfectly sum up the secret Santa struggle.
1. This dreamy secret santa alternative.
2. This brilliant way to get back at an annoying coworker.
3. This valid critique.
4. This DGAF perspective.
5. This extra pillow case.
6. This 420-friendly gift.
7. This naughty take on the tradition.
8. This unrequited gift love.
9. This DIY secret santa hack.
10. A political take on the tradition.
11. This one doing the most.
12. When secret Santa meets the Russian investigation.
13. This abysmally real secret santa anecdote.
14. What popular television characters do for secret santa.
15. The most social media of gifts.
16. When booze is the only safe bet.
17. Jared Kushner's lump of coal.
18. TFW you're the only coworker that exists.
19. This artistically impressive secret santa gift.
20. This heat activated Star Wars swag.
21. This foolproof gift idea.
22. When soccer fans make Santa's nice list.
23. How teachers feel about the whole mess.
24. When secret santa has your back.
25. Sometimes, it's truly whimsical.
Just know, no matter how you feel about secret Santa this year, there's someone out there on Twitter who knows your feeling all too well.